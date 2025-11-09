Atlanta Hawks Mo problems: Hawks collectively play together despite being shorthanded Hawks beat Lakers 122-102 as Mouhamed Gueye, Dyson Daniels shine. Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye had a career night in a 122-102 win over the Lakers, scoring a career-high 21 points and adding seven rebounds. (Mike Stewart/AP)

On the second night of back-to-back games, the Hawks went without some of their top players. Welcoming in Luka Doncic and the Lakers on Saturday night, the Hawks rolled with their youngsters. They didn’t blink an eye.

The Hawks pushed the pace. They played physical defense. They made decisive reads, allowing them to get out on a 22-9 run with 4:03 to play in the first quarter. RELATED Hawks down several vets, need young players to step up versus Lakers They eventually turned that into a 14-point lead at the half before turning it into a 90-65 lead with 5:59 to play in the third quarter. It forced the Lakers to call timeout and ended Doncic’s night. The Hawks eventually extended their lead to 30 off an Asa Newell 3-pointer with 10:36 to play in the fourth quarter. They won 122-102. Quick stats: Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye finished with a career-high 21 points. He also had seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block. Dyson Daniels had 10 points, eight rebounds and a career-high 13 assists.

Daniels also broke Doc Rivers’ franchise record for longest steal streak in team history.

RELATED Hawks leaning on each other as they navigate Trae Young’s absence Key moment Saturday’s game against the Lakers quickly became the Mo Gueye show. The 22-year-old had an 11-point burst in the first quarter, where he scored a driving layup, then a 3 from the corner, another driving layup that included a foul from Doncic, then another 3-pointer. Gueye didn’t slow down in the second half either, impacting plays on both sides of the ball. He scored a driving reverse layup before sprinting to the other end and deflecting a go-ahead pass from Doncic to Rui Hachimura. He then helped the Hawks move the ball before, driving into the paint to collapse the Lakers defense and kicked out to Risacher for a 3. Highlight play Daniels proved a catalyst for a lot of the team’s ball movement on Saturday night with his decision-making in the paint. The Hawks guard played aggressively and looked to attack the basket. But Daniels kept his eyes out and looked to find his teammates on the perimeter.