Hawks acquire Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porzingis: report

The Hawks reportedly have acquired Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield from the Warriors for Kristaps Porzingis. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Expiring contract proves to be a vital asset, allowing Hawks to add players ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

Expiring contract proves to be a vital asset, allowing Hawks to add players ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

According to a report by ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Hawks have agreed to trade center Kristaps Porzingis to the Golden State Warriors for wings Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

The Hawks are adding some young talent to their roster.

Porzingis, 30, was an offseason acquisition, but he’s only played 17 of 52 games this season because of injuries. He averaged 17 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists and shot 36% on 3-pointers.

He was on an expiring contract worth $30.7 million, and the Hawks decided to bring in some young talented wings to bolster their roster.

Porzingis has missed Hawks’ last 12 games as he dealt with left Achilles tendinitis. The last game he played was against the Pelicans on Jan. 17.

Kuminga, 23, is 6-foot-7, 225 pounds and averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 20 games with the Warriors. He was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft.