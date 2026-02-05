Hawks acquire Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porzingis: report

The Hawks are adding some young talent to their roster.
According to a report by ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Hawks have agreed to trade center Kristaps Porzingis to the Golden State Warriors for wings Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.
Porzingis, 30, was an offseason acquisition, but he’s only played 17 of 52 games this season because of injuries. He averaged 17 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists and shot 36% on 3-pointers.
He was on an expiring contract worth $30.7 million, and the Hawks decided to bring in some young talented wings to bolster their roster.
Porzingis has missed Hawks’ last 12 games as he dealt with left Achilles tendinitis. The last game he played was against the Pelicans on Jan. 17.
Kuminga, 23, is 6-foot-7, 225 pounds and averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 20 games with the Warriors. He was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft.
His contract is $22.5 million this season and he has a team option for $24.3 millions next season.
Hield, 33, is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who adds 3-point shooting and overall scoring. He’s averaging 8 points and 2.5 rebounds and shooting 34% beyond the arc in 44 games.
His deal is worth $9.2 million this year, $9.7 million next year and a player option for $10.1 million in 2027-28.
This is a developing story; please check back for updates.