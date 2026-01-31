More good than bad in Atlanta United’s preseason opener

Atlanta United’s attack in Friday’s 4-0 opening preseason win against Lexington was more quick-strike than slow and deliberate.
The goals looked very much like many of those it scored in 2017 and 2018 under manager Gerardo Martino.
It’s almost as if he were back managing. (Checks notes).
Yes, Martino is back managing.
Well, that explains it.
Miguel Almirón scored twice. Alexey Miranchuk scored twice and had an assist. Pedro Amador, bombing down the left, had two assists by popping into pockets of space nearer the middle of the pitch than the sideline.
The total number of passes that resulted in the four goals was less than 20.
To be fair, Lexington plays on the USL level and has been training for less than two weeks, compared to Atlanta United’s three.
Still, after the previous six years of mostly frustrating performances and results, it’s OK to focus on some of Atlanta United’s positives on Friday.
Almirón and Miranchuk combined very well: The biggest question mark and the subject of many questions to Martino since he was rehired was how would he use Almirón and Miranchuk together. He has said many times he thinks they compliment each other well.
Neither player ever looked comfortable under previous manager Ronny Deila.
They seemed at ease with each other on Friday. Seldom did they occupy the same space, a problem Deila couldn’t solve. They played off each other, such as on the second goal when they played a one-two pass to each other to set up a goal by Almirón.
What happens when: Striker Emmanuel Latte Lath (hip) didn’t play on Friday. He is expected to rejoin training on Monday.
Miranchuk was listed as the striker in Friday’s match but he and Almirón, right wing, frequently changed positions.
Martino said that when Latte Lath plays, he will be the striker, Miranchuk will play on the right and Almirón will play on the left. Steven Alzate, who was very good with the ball in tight spaces Friday, would become either an attacking midfielder or central midfielder, depending upon what Miranchuk or Almirón were doing.
The fluidity seen on Friday might not happen as frequently with Latte Lath because Martino said he is a striker, tasked with getting up the field.
Attacking fullbacks: Amador got into more dangerous attacking positions than did Ronald Hernandez on the right, but both were involved. Hernandez had a shot saved. Amador had the two assists.
Martino said the tactic is one the team has been working on. Amador was involved more, he said, because of left winger Luke Brennan’s tendency to say wide, which opened the channel inside for Amador to find. On the right, Almirón drifted inside more, which opened the space on the far right for Hernandez to find.
Why attacking fullbacks: The fullbacks were able to attack because Tomás Jacob, though just 21 years old, would see them up the field and recognize that he needed to drop back as a third central defender as cover. When he would drop in, Enea Mihaj and Juan Berrocal would slide over to form a three-man wall covering the spaces.
One thing to watch: There was a moment in the first half when a Lexington attacker got behind Atlanta United’s defenders, who were playing a high line, resulting in a lot of space between them and the goal. Berrocal and Mihaj aren’t as fast as Stian Gregersen, for example.
Martino said he’s not worried about the speed of the two central defenders. He said the team could do a better job pressuring to limit the passes over the top that forced them into the race.