Atlanta United More good than bad in Atlanta United's preseason opener Manager Gerardo Martino's touch evident as Miguel Almirón and Alexey Miranchuk score twice.

Atlanta United’s attack in Friday’s 4-0 opening preseason win against Lexington was more quick-strike than slow and deliberate. The goals looked very much like many of those it scored in 2017 and 2018 under manager Gerardo Martino.

The total number of passes that resulted in the four goals was less than 20.

To be fair, Lexington plays on the USL level and has been training for less than two weeks, compared to Atlanta United’s three. Still, after the previous six years of mostly frustrating performances and results, it’s OK to focus on some of Atlanta United’s positives on Friday. Almirón and Miranchuk combined very well: The biggest question mark and the subject of many questions to Martino since he was rehired was how would he use Almirón and Miranchuk together. He has said many times he thinks they compliment each other well. Neither player ever looked comfortable under previous manager Ronny Deila.

They seemed at ease with each other on Friday. Seldom did they occupy the same space, a problem Deila couldn't solve. They played off each other, such as on the second goal when they played a one-two pass to each other to set up a goal by Almirón. What happens when: Striker Emmanuel Latte Lath (hip) didn't play on Friday. He is expected to rejoin training on Monday. Miranchuk was listed as the striker in Friday's match but he and Almirón, right wing, frequently changed positions. Martino said that when Latte Lath plays, he will be the striker, Miranchuk will play on the right and Almirón will play on the left. Steven Alzate, who was very good with the ball in tight spaces Friday, would become either an attacking midfielder or central midfielder, depending upon what Miranchuk or Almirón were doing. The fluidity seen on Friday might not happen as frequently with Latte Lath because Martino said he is a striker, tasked with getting up the field.