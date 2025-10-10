Atlanta United Atlanta United’s Stian Gregersen hopes improved play leads to World Cup spot Injuries have been an issue. Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen dribbles during the match against FC Dallas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on April 5, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Atlanta United’s Stian Gregersen very much wants to be selected for the Norway team for next summer’s World Cup. “Maybe go to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and wearing the Norwegian jersey,” he said. “That has been a big, big dream.”

Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila, frequently frustrated by Gregersen’s fragility this season, believes his fellow Norwegian is getting closer to being considered after nine consecutive strong starts in MLS. Another start likely is on tap Saturday at Miami. Deila has appreciated Gregersen so much that he texted Norway’s manager, Ståle Solbakken, to tell him Gregersen is starting to become the player he should be. Now, Gregersen just needs to maintain his consistency physically and with results. RELATED Read more about the Five Stripes The eight consecutive starts are the second longest run of games Gregersen has played without being forced to miss at least one match because of an injury. He reached 11 last season.

In the most recent match, Deila had to use a sub to take off Gregersen because of a slight hamstring strain. Gregersen has completed only seven of the 17 matches he has started this season.

“Centerback has to stay 90 minutes on the pitch, if it’s possible, if he’s playing on his level,” Deila said. Since joining Atlanta United before the 2024 season, Gregersen has suffered injuries to his hamstring, meniscus and ankle that have forced him out of matches or to miss matches completely. Gregersen said he’s working hard to improve his fitness to be able to finish matches. Because he is taller (6-foot-3) and heavier (183 pounds) than most players, a different postmatch strategy focused on his core was devised to keep him healthy. “It suits me very well,” he said. “And I feel it also out there. It’s much, much better.” Though Atlanta United isn’t winning, Gregersen’s play is helping the team have a chance.

Since Gregersen returned to the lineup after missing the previous 14 matches because of a quadriceps injury suffered at Philadelphia, the team has given up one goal or less in five of the eight matches. It won only one of those matches. Gregersen’s ability to chase down attackers, win headers, and be comfortable enough with the ball to start attacks has been almost like the team signed a new player. “We are working on lots of different things to develop me also, and if you’re playing like five or three in behind, it’s easier also to step with the ball because we are three defenders there,” Gregersen said. Gregersen said if he can continue to play well, and the team can start to win, it will help his candidacy to play for Norway. He has made 11 appearances for the “Drillos,” the last coming in a one-minute stint off the bench in a 4-2 win against Israel in March. Norway will play Israel again Saturday in another World Cup qualifier. Norway has won all five matches in its group. After Israel, it will have two more matches. If it defeats Israel, Norway will be almost a lock to qualify for the World Cup.