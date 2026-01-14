Falcons have John Harbaugh on their head coach radar
Former Ravens coach’s view on Michael Penix Jr. will be key, and a shared vision with Matt Ryan is vital.
The Falcons announced that they interviewed former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, shown here speaking after a game against the Steelers, on Monday. His camp terms the call with Matt Ryan as “informal” talks over the phone. (Justin Berl/AP)
Ryan, the new president of football, is leading the search to replace Raheem Morris. The Giants have pulled out former quarterback Eli Manning to help them, according to longtime journalist Gary Myers.
“The best of the best find ways to get to common ground,” Ryan said. “As we go through both of these searches, both the head coach and the GM, as we’re going along that lane at the same time, that’s what we’re looking for. We’re looking to find two people that we feel like are excellent in their role and what they’re asked to do but also can provide a really strong working relationship together.”
The Giants also have a young offensive nucleus of quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Cameron Skattebo and wide receiver Malik Nabers. They also have Brian Burns, one of the top pass rushers in the league who had 16.5 sacks last season.
The Titans are touting quarterback Cam Ward, a bushel of draft picks and over $100 million in salary-cap space.
Matt Ryan, the Falcons’ new president of football, is leading the search to replace Raheem Morris. The hiring of Ryan was key for the organization’s future. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
What if the Falcons are enamored with Harbaugh, but he is cool on Penix being the quarterback of the future. Also, Kirk Cousins is under contract with the Falcons still.
“That’s what I’m saying, that’s a whole other thing,” former Falcons great Roddy White told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You’ve got to get some people that want this quarterback. You’ve got two quarterbacks. … What if the coach says ‘I don’t want neither one of these guys.’ You’ve got to start over.”
Starting over at quarterback would be problematic.
“You can’t do that,” White said. “That’s what people don’t understand. When somebody comes in and they are going to take a job, it’s like Chicago, Ben Johnson came in and said, ‘Look, I want this, this and this. If I can’t get this, I don’t want the job.’”
“Everybody focusing on (the quarterback) and that, to me, is silly,” Dungy said. “I can remember when I went to (Tampa Bay), everybody was saying ‘Don’t go to Tampa, it’s a bad spot.’ You can say, ‘Don’t go to Detroit because you’ve got an aging quarterback.’ Then you make a trade and you’ve got Jared Goff. All of that can change.”
The hiring of Ryan was key for the Falcons’ future.
“To me it’s what is the organization like?” Dungy said. “What is the vision? What opportunity are you going to have and do you mesh with the vision of the people that are running (the team)? To me Atlanta, getting Matt Ryan, if he’s going to be in charge of the football side, that changes a lot of things.”
In addition to Harbaugh, the Falcons have completed interviews for their coaching job with Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, ex-Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and ex-Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.
The Falcons also requested permission to interview Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.