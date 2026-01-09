What separates Falcons’ openings from other teams? Arthur Blank explains

The Falcons are looking for new decision makers, seeking to hire a president of football, general manager and head coach. They aren’t alone.
There are eight teams searching for new head coaches. The Falcons are joined by the Ravens, Titans, Cardinals, Raiders, Dolphins, Giants and Browns. Miami also needs a GM.
While the Falcons are the only team hiring a president of football — that’s widely expected to be franchise legend Matt Ryan — they have a lot of competition for the best coaching candidates, which include John Harbaugh, Kevin Stefanski, Klint Kubiak and others.
Owner Arthur Blank addressed the media Thursday to discuss the team’s state and what he wants in the next hires. But he (and the future president of football) might not get his first choice. In what’s considered a weaker candidate pool, the bigger names will be sought by multiple teams.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked Blank how his franchise separates itself from the other vacancies.
“I think what separates us — and someone will have to make a decision on their own judgment about the quality of the ownership, etc. — but that’s always a factor,” he said. “I’d say that generically, not because I’m sitting here. To people who are in the head coach, GM or a version of a president of football, they want to know they have stability at ownership. They want to make sure ownership is committed financially, emotionally, culturally, and provides the support necessary for them to be successful.”
The Ravens, who dismissed Harbaugh after 18 seasons, are generally considered the most coveted opening because of their two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and an array of surrounding talent. Some other teams, like the Titans and Raiders, are more about having a clean slate to build around a few promising individuals and to shape the team in a new image.
The Falcons would argue they have the best job behind Baltimore’s. The Giants would push back, but certainly the Falcons’ roster and division provide a path to conceivable immediate success.
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., injured and unproven, is a question mark. Blank said he views him as a franchise quarterback, but it doesn’t behoove him to express any doubt publicly. The Falcons’ next decision makers can evaluate the young signal-caller.
But there’s plenty of talent around Penix. Running back Bijan Robinson ranks among the game’s best players. Drake London is a bona fide No. 1 receiver. If tight end Kyle Pitts returns, he’s a physical specimen. There’s a quality offensive line in place.
On defense, the Falcons exceeded 50 sacks and made strides beyond even an optimist’s outlook last season. Rookie edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker appear highly promising (the former notched 10.5 sacks). Rookie safety Xavier Watts, along with rookie nickel Billy Bowman Jr., both likewise are foundational players. The Falcons are trending upward on defense for the first time in a long time.
Blank made sure to note the roster, along with his stadium and Atlanta itself, as selling points to candidates.
“I like at our roster and I look at the young players we have on both offense and defense,” he said. “We had a really great draft class, in my opinion, in this last year. We had some other players carry it over from a couple years before that. So I like both sides of our roster. I like some of the seasoned vets we have as well. I love our stadium, voted No. 1 in the United States again for fan experience. That’s not unimportant. It’s important for the players to have fans show up. Players hear the fans, they see the fans, they want the seats filled. There are a lot of things that determine that, one is a competitive product on the field, but also the experience they have within the building itself.
“So I think all of those things. Atlanta is a great city, great market. All of those things are factors in somebody making a professional as well as a personal decision. You’re talking with coaches and general managers, if many if not all cases, they have families and so they’re making decisions not only for themselves but for their wives or their partners to help them make that decision, along with their kids and whatever. But there are a lot of factors.”
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
