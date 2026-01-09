Atlanta Falcons What separates Falcons’ openings from other teams? Arthur Blank explains Eight NFL franchises are searching for new head coaches. Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank speaks during a news conference at the Arthur M. Blank Family Office on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Falcons are looking for new decision makers, seeking to hire a president of football, general manager and head coach. They aren’t alone. There are eight teams searching for new head coaches. The Falcons are joined by the Ravens, Titans, Cardinals, Raiders, Dolphins, Giants and Browns. Miami also needs a GM.

While the Falcons are the only team hiring a president of football — that’s widely expected to be franchise legend Matt Ryan — they have a lot of competition for the best coaching candidates, which include John Harbaugh, Kevin Stefanski, Klint Kubiak and others. Owner Arthur Blank addressed the media Thursday to discuss the team’s state and what he wants in the next hires. But he (and the future president of football) might not get his first choice. In what’s considered a weaker candidate pool, the bigger names will be sought by multiple teams. RELATED Vote: Who should the Falcons hire as their next head coach? The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked Blank how his franchise separates itself from the other vacancies. “I think what separates us — and someone will have to make a decision on their own judgment about the quality of the ownership, etc. — but that’s always a factor,” he said. “I’d say that generically, not because I’m sitting here. To people who are in the head coach, GM or a version of a president of football, they want to know they have stability at ownership. They want to make sure ownership is committed financially, emotionally, culturally, and provides the support necessary for them to be successful.”

The Ravens, who dismissed Harbaugh after 18 seasons, are generally considered the most coveted opening because of their two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and an array of surrounding talent. Some other teams, like the Titans and Raiders, are more about having a clean slate to build around a few promising individuals and to shape the team in a new image.

The Falcons would argue they have the best job behind Baltimore’s. The Giants would push back, but certainly the Falcons’ roster and division provide a path to conceivable immediate success. RELATED Read more about the Falcons at AJC.com Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., injured and unproven, is a question mark. Blank said he views him as a franchise quarterback, but it doesn’t behoove him to express any doubt publicly. The Falcons’ next decision makers can evaluate the young signal-caller. But there’s plenty of talent around Penix. Running back Bijan Robinson ranks among the game’s best players. Drake London is a bona fide No. 1 receiver. If tight end Kyle Pitts returns, he’s a physical specimen. There’s a quality offensive line in place. On defense, the Falcons exceeded 50 sacks and made strides beyond even an optimist’s outlook last season. Rookie edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker appear highly promising (the former notched 10.5 sacks). Rookie safety Xavier Watts, along with rookie nickel Billy Bowman Jr., both likewise are foundational players. The Falcons are trending upward on defense for the first time in a long time. Blank made sure to note the roster, along with his stadium and Atlanta itself, as selling points to candidates.