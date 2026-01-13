Atlanta Falcons Matt Ryan supportive of Michael Penix, determined to change Falcons’ culture New president of football says he’ll be there if injured quarterback needs him. Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank (center) holds the hand of Sarah Ryan, wife of Matt Ryan (right), as the new Atlanta Falcons president of football holds his son, Cal, after a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons great Matt Ryan, the new president of football, will be supportive of current quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who’s attempting to battle back from knee surgery. “I’m not hired to come in and be the quarterback coach,” Ryan said Tuesday. “I love Mike and have gotten to know him through the last couple of years here in Atlanta.”

RELATED Five quick takes from Falcons president Matt Ryan’s news conference Penix consulted with Ryan before he took over as the starting quarterback last season. “Anything he needs from me,” Ryan said. “I’m a part of this organization and happy to help in any way that I can. I’m not a coach. I’m not going to be that head coach or quarterback coach.” Ryan will leave it to the coaching staff to continue with the development of Penix. “If asked, and if … the relationship with the department is right, I’m happy to help in any way that I can,” Ryan said.

For now, Penix, who had surgery Nov. 25, has to rehabilitate his left knee.

“We want what’s best for our players,” Ryan said. “I think everybody in this building, my view of it, everybody here is in some way, shape or form supporting the players that are on the field. That’s all of our responsibilities. “So, it’s working together to figure out the right plan for Mike as he rehabs. That’s going to be our training room’s job, our doctor’s job, sport science and in the weight room. Everybody’s responsibility is to make sure that he’s good.” That’s a lesson that Ryan learned over his 15-year NFL career. “That’s really as simple as it gets,” Ryan said. “One of the things I learned as a player, what’s in front of you. The next thing in front of Mike is the rehab process.” Penix is putting in the work.

RELATED What does the new Falcons front-office structure look like? “He’s already at it,” Ryan said. “I was in here yesterday (Monday) morning, walking around, grabbing breakfast and walking back up to hop into a meeting, and he was in there getting after his rehab.” The rehab period is nine to 12 months for Penix. If he completes it in nine months, he’ll be ready for the start of the season. “He’s in a good mental space right there,” Ryan said. “Doing exactly what he should be doing right now.” Falcons owner Arthur Blank believes that Ryan will do a great job in his new role. “He led us to an incredible 14 years, the best 14 years in the history of our franchise, both on the field and off the field,” Blank said of Ryan. “We’re really thrilled.”

Ryan signed his contract Saturday and went right to work trying to change the franchise’s culture of losing, which has reached eight consecutive seasons. The period ties a franchise low set from 1983-90. “Basically that means everything between football and grass he is responsible for,” Blank said. “And with his successful on the field and leadership, really throughout the NFL over the period of time, we feel he’s a perfect choice.” Blank noted that Ryan’s hiring was well-received at the league office. “During this process, I had a chance to chat with (NFL) commissioner Roger Goodell,” Blank said. “I made him aware we were chatting with Matt and his response was that you’re not going to find anybody better, smarter or more committed, a better human being, better leader for the NFL. So, we’re thrilled to have him here.” Ryan led the interviews of the six coaching candidates.

“All of the coach interviews have been led by Matt, and (he) will obviously be involved in all the coach and GM searches (and) interviews as we go forward,” Blank said. Also, Greg Beadles was named the CEO along with his president title. “I’m humbled to continue to serve this team, this community and city,” Beadles said. “I’ve been with the club for quite a while in a lot of different roles every year. I can say it feels like it’s a different job, different challenges and different opportunities.” Beadles has been helping Ryan transition into his new post. “I am super excited to have Matt here,” Beadles said. “We’ve stayed in touch with each other since 2008.”

The Falcons will get back to their interviews with the knowledge that Mike Tomlin resigned in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. It’s not clear if he plans to continue to coach. Ryan said the team is trying to find the “best” head coach. “Matt leading those have been wonderful,” Beadles said. “Just seeing the respect back and forth from these coaches, and how excited and interested they are to meet with us to talk about the opportunity here is has been super encouraging.” Ryan led the Falcons to two NFC championship games and one trip to Super Bowl 51. “My mission since I was drafted has never changed,” Ryan said. “It is to help this organization do everything it can to be champions and to win championships. There is a sense of unfinished business.