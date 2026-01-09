Atlanta Falcons Falcons seem interested in keeping defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich The Falcons finished second in the NFL with 57 sacks, which was a franchise record. Jeff Ulbrich, Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator, right, walks off the field with Atlanta Falcons defensive line coach Nate Ollie after the Falcons beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Last season, the Falcons’ defense, with a new defensive coordinator and an influx of rookie talent, improved dramatically. That explains why the Falcons blocked the Dallas Cowboys from interviewing Jeff Ulbrich and have said they’ll recommend him to the new coach. Also, it probably wasn’t a coincidence, that they also requested to talk to San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who was the head coach for the Jets from 2021-24 and Ulbrich was his defensive coordinator.

Ulbrich was named the Jets’ interim coach after Saleh was fired. “As it relates to Jeff, Jeff Ulbrich, in my view, he did a really fine job for us this year,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said. “Certainly look at the record of sacks and just the overall performance of the defense was definitely better than it’s been in the past.” RELATED Vote: Who should the Falcons hire as their next head coach? With the addition of rising stars James Pearce Jr., Jalon Walker and Xaiver Watts, the defense was much improved. Rookie Billy Bowman Jr. looked good before he was injured. Also, linebacker Divine Deablo was signed in free agency and played well.

The Falcons finished second in the NFL with 57 sacks, which was a franchise record. Pearce Jr. led the team with 10.5 sacks, one short of the team’s all-time record set by Claude Humphrey in 1968.

Watts led the team with five interceptions, which tied the rookie mark set by Deion Sanders in 1989. The Falcons were a middle-of-the-pack defense, with its arrow point up toward the top 10 in most categories. The Falcons gave up 326.6 yards per game (15th of 32 in the league). They gave up 126.6 yards rushing per game (24th), 200.4 yards passing per game (13th), and 23.6 points per game (19th). They were 19th in third-down efficiency, 39.9%. The Falcons ranked in the top 10 in takeaways with a plus-5, which ranked eighth in the NFL. The defense had 16 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries.

“You can’t dictate to a new head coach who their coaches are going to be, but I certainly would recommend to a new head coach that they consider Jeff based on his track record,” Blank said. “Not only here, but his track record before with us in Atlanta.” RELATED Read more about the Falcons at AJC.com Ulbrich, a former NFL player, was on Dan Quinn’s staff with the Falcons from 2015 to 2020 before landing the defensive coordinator position with Saleh and the Jets. “Then (he) went to New York, and his experience there for certainly a couple of years was at the very top of the league, too,” Blank said. “So, I would certainly recommend somebody consider him, but it’s not something we can require or mandate.” In addition to Saleh, the Falcons, according to multiple reports, have requested permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. Blank also said he wants to interview John Harbaugh, who was fired from the Ravens after 18 seasons.

“The right head coach is going to want to put together their own staff,” Blank said. “They’ll be working closely in this case. It’s not the president of football who won’t do the head coach’s job, but he’ll have a working partner who has great football knowledge in that position that they can help build a staff with.” After the Dolphins fired Mike McDaniel on Thursday, there are eight head coaching vacancies. In addition to the Falcons, the Ravens, Titans, Giants, Raiders, Browns, Cardinals and Dolphins have vacancies. Before facing the Saints in the regular-season finale, Ulbrich was proud of his unit and how they progressed over the season. “I think it might get lost at times — and this is not making any excuses, just telling the truth — that, although this is Raheem’s (Morris) second year, this is, from a defensive perspective, this is year one," Ulbrich said. “We did very little from what they had done the previous year. These guys are learning techniques, fronts, coverages. Everything was new, everything.