What we know about four head coaching candidates interviewed by Falcons

Atlanta completes interviews with Seahawks’ Klint Kubiak and Aden Durde, Dolphins’ Anthony Weaver, Broncos’ Kevin Stefanski.
The Falcons are moving along with their search for a new coach.
After interviewing five candidates for the president of football position, the Falcons named Matt Ryan on Saturday morning and then shifted into four interviews for the coach position. The team also has a general manager vacancy.
Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde and ex-Browns coach Kevin Stefanski were interviewed by the team.
Kubiak, 38, played safety at Colorado State and entered the NFL as a quality control assistant for the Vikings in 2013. He has been in a coordinator position for five teams over the past five seasons.
He was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator in 2021, Denver’s pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2022, San Francisco’s pass game coordinator in 2023, the Saints’ offensive coordinator in 2024 and Seattle’s offensive coordinator in 2025.
He is the son of former NFL coach and quarterback Gary Kubiak. He worked under his father in Denver and Minnesota and is consider part of the Mike Shanahan coaching tree.
His unit, led by quarterback Sam Darnold’s three touchdown passes, played well in a 37-9 victory over the Falcons on Dec. 7.
He also had a virtual interviews with the Giants and Dolphins.
The assistant coaches from the Seahawks and Broncos were the only ones on playoff teams who could be interviewed under league rules because they had first-round byes.
Durde was a member of Dan Quinn’s staff with the Falconsin 2016 and from 2018-20. He helped develop linebackers Deion Jones, De’Vondre Campbell and Foye Oluokun when he was with the Falcons.
Durde, 46, is a native of North London, England. In his youth, he would travel two hours across London to practice and play American football.
Durde spent the last two seasons (2024-25) as defensive coordinator for the Seahawks, after serving three seasons (2021-23) as defensive line coach for the Cowboys.
While with the Falcons, he held various positions — including defensive assistant (2018-19) and outside linebackers coach (2020) — after originally spending training camp with the club as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow in 2016.
Before his time with the Falcons, Durde served as the head of football development at NFLUK, where he helped guide the International Player Pathway Program. He also served as a defensive coordinator for the London Warriors for six seasons (2011-16), while also working as a coaching intern for the Cowboys during training camp in 2014 and 2015.
He played linebacker in NFL Europe for six seasons with the Scottish Claymores and the Hamburg Sea Devils and was a member of Hamburg’s 2007 NFL Europa World Bowl championship team.
Stefanski was the head coach of the Browns from 2020 to 2025. He led the Browns to the playoffs after the 2020 and 2023 seasons.
Before taking over the Browns, Stefanski with with the Vikings for 14 seasons, where he worked with Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.
The Falcons have also requested permission to interview Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who is now available after the Packers’ loss to the Bears on Saturday.
Hafley is the former head coach at Boston College (2020-23). He’s also coached with the Buccaneers, Browns and 49ers.
The Falcons have also sought permission to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. He could be reunited with Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich if he lands the job.
Saleh was head coach of the Jets (2021-2024) and Ulbrich was his defensive coordinator.
The Falcons are also interested in talking to former Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who told FoxSports he played to interview with three or four teams.
“John has been one of the most successful coaches in the last 20 years in our league,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said. “Has won at every level. He would certainly be a candidate we would want to spend some time with. Whether or not he would have an interest in Atlanta, I don’t know.”
In addition to the Falcons, there are seven other openings: Browns, Cardinals, Dolphins, Giants, Raiders, Ravens and Titans.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
