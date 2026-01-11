Atlanta Falcons What we know about four head coaching candidates interviewed by Falcons Atlanta completes interviews with Seahawks’ Klint Kubiak and Aden Durde, Dolphins’ Anthony Weaver, Broncos’ Kevin Stefanski. Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (left) talks with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak after Seattle's 37-9 win over Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. Kubiak interviewed for the Falcons' vacant head coaching position. (Mike Stewart/AP)

The Falcons are moving along with their search for a new coach. After interviewing five candidates for the president of football position, the Falcons named Matt Ryan on Saturday morning and then shifted into four interviews for the coach position. The team also has a general manager vacancy.

RELATED Why the hiring of Matt Ryan is a turning point for Arthur Blank’s Falcons Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde and ex-Browns coach Kevin Stefanski were interviewed by the team. Kubiak, 38, played safety at Colorado State and entered the NFL as a quality control assistant for the Vikings in 2013. He has been in a coordinator position for five teams over the past five seasons. He was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator in 2021, Denver’s pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2022, San Francisco’s pass game coordinator in 2023, the Saints’ offensive coordinator in 2024 and Seattle’s offensive coordinator in 2025. He is the son of former NFL coach and quarterback Gary Kubiak. He worked under his father in Denver and Minnesota and is consider part of the Mike Shanahan coaching tree.

His unit, led by quarterback Sam Darnold’s three touchdown passes, played well in a 37-9 victory over the Falcons on Dec. 7.

He also had a virtual interviews with the Giants and Dolphins. The assistant coaches from the Seahawks and Broncos were the only ones on playoff teams who could be interviewed under league rules because they had first-round byes. Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver — pictured in a September game against the Bills — interviewed for the Falcons' head coaching job in 2024. (Adrian Kraus/AP 2025) RELATED Falcons’ Matt Ryan on the playoffs: ‘It’s been too long’ Weaver, 45, interviewed for the openings with the Falcons and Commanders in 2024. He’s a defensive line coach by trade and completed his first season as the Dolphins coordinator. Weaver also spent time with the Jets, Bills and Texans.

He played defensive end at Notre Dame and in the NFL with the Ravens (2002-05) and Texans (2006-08). In 2024, he guided the Dolphins that finished fourth in yards allowed and 10th in points allowed. Last season, the defense slipped to 24th in both yards and points allowed. His defense was stout when the Dolphins beat the Falcons 34-10 on Oct. 26. He’s also set to interview with the Ravens and Cardinals. Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde — pictured in a November game against the Titans — was a member of Dan Quinn's staff with the Falcons in 2016 and from 2018-20. (Stew Milne/AP)

RELATED Bijan Robinson is first-team All-Pro; three other Falcons on second team Durde was a member of Dan Quinn’s staff with the Falconsin 2016 and from 2018-20. He helped develop linebackers Deion Jones, De’Vondre Campbell and Foye Oluokun when he was with the Falcons. Durde, 46, is a native of North London, England. In his youth, he would travel two hours across London to practice and play American football. Durde spent the last two seasons (2024-25) as defensive coordinator for the Seahawks, after serving three seasons (2021-23) as defensive line coach for the Cowboys. While with the Falcons, he held various positions — including defensive assistant (2018-19) and outside linebackers coach (2020) — after originally spending training camp with the club as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow in 2016. Before his time with the Falcons, Durde served as the head of football development at NFLUK, where he helped guide the International Player Pathway Program. He also served as a defensive coordinator for the London Warriors for six seasons (2011-16), while also working as a coaching intern for the Cowboys during training camp in 2014 and 2015.

He played linebacker in NFL Europe for six seasons with the Scottish Claymores and the Hamburg Sea Devils and was a member of Hamburg’s 2007 NFL Europa World Bowl championship team. Stefanski was the head coach of the Browns from 2020 to 2025. He led the Browns to the playoffs after the 2020 and 2023 seasons. Before taking over the Browns, Stefanski with with the Vikings for 14 seasons, where he worked with Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Falcons have also requested permission to interview Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who is now available after the Packers’ loss to the Bears on Saturday. Hafley is the former head coach at Boston College (2020-23). He’s also coached with the Buccaneers, Browns and 49ers.