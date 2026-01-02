Atlanta Falcons Is the Kirk Cousins era coming to an end for the Falcons? Sunday’s battle with the Saints could be Cousins’ last game with the Falcons. Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Kirk Cousins throws for a touchdown in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Ram. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Kirk Cousins era in Atlanta could be coming to a close Sunday. The veteran quarterback, who signed a four-year megadeal worth up to $140 million with the team in free agency before the 2024 season, is set to lead the Falcons (7-9) against the Saints (6-10) in the regular-season finale at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A few weeks back, Cousins said he felt like he was playing on “an expiring contract.” He has two years remaining, but with the salary-cap number at $57.5 million for next season, he likely could be cut, with the Falcons saving $25 million under the cap with a June 1 designation and taking dead-cap hits of $12.5 in 2026 and 2027, according to spotrac.com. Given that Cousins said he felt he was “misled” by the Falcons after they drafted Michael Penix Jr., he likely wouldn’t be in a posture to renegotiate. RELATED A look at how the Falcons fared against the top candidates for NFL MVP If released after the new NFL business year starts in March, Cousins would then be free to look for a starting opportunity in a league that saw the Colts bring back 44-year-old Philip Rivers in the middle of a playoff run this season. Pittsburgh’s Aaron Rodgers, 42, is set to become a free agent after the season. He told reporters Wednesday that he felt he’d have one or two options if he decided to continue playing.

Cousins has been the consummate professional, first serving as Penix’s backup and then replacing him in the starting lineup after Penix went down with a left knee injury. The Falcons have posted a 4-2 mark since Cousins took over, with bad losses to the Jets and Seahawks (37-9).

The have won the past three games; Cousins has thrown nine touchdowns and four interceptions over the six starts. He also started in the loss to the Dolphins, a game that Penix missed. He came on in relief in both Panthers’ losses. “I think finishing strong is important,” Cousins said. “It does change your feelings you have in your exit meetings the following day as you kind of head into your offseason.” RELATED Dirty Birds Dispatch: All aboard the Energy Bus The Falcons have not won four games in a row since the 2019 season. “A win any time in the year is a different emotional lift, and the last one of the year is the same way,” Cousins said. “So, the Saints want the same thing, so they’re going to play hard. We’re going to play hard. We want to send our fans out with a great feeling as they leave the Benz on Sunday and as they look forward to (the 2026 season).”

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is having a strong season. “It’s been cool,” Pitts said about working with Cousins. “Definitely played with Kirk previously, so just getting back in the swing of things. Just being there for him when he needs me to be. Likewise for (Penix) and just winning my matchups.” Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has put Cousins under center more. He has enjoyed working with Cousins over the two seasons. “It’s been great,” Robinson said. “Kirk’s doing a great job. He was signed here for a reason, because he can play some great football. We know that.” Cousins had the Falcons off to a 6-3 start last season before he was injured against the Saints in Week 10. He continued to play hurt and eventually lost his job to Penix.

“There have been a lot of highs,” Robinson said. “Then there have been lows. I think we’ve all gone through those things together, collectively. Him and I have learned a lot about each other in different moments, and he responds every single time.” One of the highs was Cousins passing for a franchise-record 509 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-30 overtime win over the Bucs on Oct. 3, 2024. One of the lows was his rash of interceptions, including four in a 17-13 loss to the Chargers on Dec. 1, 2024, that led to him losing his job. “It’s been cool to see him just go out there and play and cut it loose and enjoy being around his teammates,” Robinson said. “But he’s doing a great job. He’s had an unbelievable career, and it’s been cool for him to step in and be the type of leader that we know he is for the rest of the guys, a lot of young guys, obviously.” Robinson, a first-time NFL coordinator, has also learned a lot from Cousins. “He’s been nothing but awesome, and we’ve all learned a lot over the last couple years,” Robinson said. “I’ve learned a ton. I didn’t know hardly anything going into my first year doing this. I was very lucky to have a veteran to lean on with some things and then, as you grow and you get more experience and you get more comfortable, with different things.”

Cousins said he believes a strong showing could carry over into next season for the Falcons. “I think you build on everything that’s positive,” Cousins said. “So a win would add to that. But I think, start with a Bijan (Robinson) type player, but you can look at several others and say there’s a lot to build on, lot of excitement going forward. Every opportunity you have, you want to go out and give your fan base a reason to get excited about what’s coming down the line.” Should the Falcons have rested Cousins after his injury last year? Should there have been a competition for the starting job in training camp last year? Why were the Falcons so eager to hand things over to Penix and then not play him in the exhibition games? Would they have made the playoffs if Cousins were the starter all season? Those are February (after the season) questions, according to Cousins. But coach Raheem Morris was asked if he would have done anything differently based on the way Cousins has played down the stretch.