Atlanta Falcons Matt is back: Falcons turn to Matt Ryan as president of football Former MVP returns to Falcons to help turn franchise around. FILE - Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, left, talks to former quarterback Matt Ryan before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

The Falcons, in the midst of an offseason overhaul, have their main piece in place. And they’re bringing back one of their own.

Matt Ryan will be the president of football, the team announced Saturday morning. In the newly created role, Ryan will oversee all aspects of football for the Falcons and will report to team owner Arthur Blank. One of the first orders of business will be hiring a general manager and head coach, after the team fired Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris on Sunday, following a disappointing 8-9 season. “Throughout his remarkable 14-year career in Atlanta, Matt’s leadership, attention to detail, knowledge of the game and unrelenting drive to win made him the most successful player in our franchise’s history,” Blank said in a team statement. “I am confident those same qualities will be a tremendous benefit to our organization as he steps into this new role. “From his playing days to his time as an analyst at CBS, Matt has always been a student of the game, and he brings an astute understanding of today’s NFL, as well as unique knowledge of our organization and this market. I have full confidence and trust in Matt as we strive to deliver a championship caliber team for Atlanta and Falcons fans everywhere.”

Ryan, a former league MVP, played 14 of his 15 NFL seasons in Atlanta and he will look to get the Falcons back to relevance. He had recently served as an analyst for CBS.