Georgia football early enrollees hope to get the call for bowl practices
The number going through might be smaller than in previous years.
Bowdon wide receiver Kaiden Prothro runs the ball against Lincoln County during the Class A Division II GHSA football championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. When asked about his short-term plans, Prothro said he wasn’t sure. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Bowdon High School’s Kaiden Prothro, who has been ranked by Rivals as a 5-star tight end, shared a little bit about the process. When asked about his short-term plans after his Red Devils won their fourth-straight state title, Prothro said he wasn’t sure.
“I’m planning on enrolling early and then hopefully going for some bowl practices,” Prothro said. “If I can make it in time.”
Prothro would normally be a given, considering his elite size, frame, and skill set. But he wasn’t sure about that earlier this week.
“I have no idea,” Prothro said. “It is kind of weird. They have got to call you up or whatever. A spot has got to open up.”
If he gets the call, Prothro said he would take advantage of those extra early reps.
“Just practicing with them would just be amazing at the next level,” he said. “Great coaching and (tight ends) coach (Todd) Hartley is a great coach. Coach (Kirby) Smart is going to coach you hard, but you are going to get better in practice. So obviously, I just want to get better and just see what my next step is.”
Georgia signed a pair of Carrollton Trojan seniors in this class. Both confirmed they would move to Athens on Friday and practice with the SEC champions on Saturday.
“I am one of those guys that got called up,” 3-star IOL Zykie Helton said after the 6A state title game. “I will be in Athens on Friday.”
“I’ll be there Friday,” 4-star wide receiver Ryan Mosley said. “Going up there early. Getting experience. Learning the playbook so I’ll be set by the time (next) fall comes around.”
Mosley walked out of a locker room with his Carrollton team for the last time at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, after the Trojans lost to Buford in the state championship. He graduated and had his last day of high school on Thursday, and will be practicing with a program on Saturday that is hunting its third national title this decade.
“That’s what you want,” Mosley said. “Being an athlete, a turnaround like that comes with it. I just want the Georgia fans to know that they are getting a beast.”
Houston knew Green would be going up early. The AJC Super 11 selection has been an impact running back, safety and kick returner during his Buford career. “Ty Boogie” was also named MVP of the state title game after his 184 rushing yards and two scores on just 11 carries.
If there’s one thing to look for in terms of who gets the call with limited slots available, it will be exceptional talent like Green. Especially at a position like safety, where Georgia is banged up and could use more talented practice bodies.
“He could play any day,” Houston said while laughing. “He might play this year.”
While Green could likely help the Bulldogs in some capacity at the Sugar Bowl, he’s not able to suit up for the game under NCAA rules. It’s unlikely that more than 20 signees will be on the sidelines at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day this time.
Five-star offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko will also be up for early bowl practices, but won’t make it until Christmas Day. Four-star linebacker Nick Abrams II, out of Maryland, is also expected to practice with the Bulldogs on Saturday, among others.
Five-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone was also set to move to Athens on Friday for bowl practices this weekend.
Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com.
He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.
Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com.
He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.