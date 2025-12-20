Georgia Bulldogs Georgia football early enrollees hope to get the call for bowl practices The number going through might be smaller than in previous years. Bowdon wide receiver Kaiden Prothro runs the ball against Lincoln County during the Class A Division II GHSA football championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. When asked about his short-term plans, Prothro said he wasn’t sure. (Jason Getz/AJC)

College football roster management is much more complicated these days. At this time of year, Georgia football’s annual tradition of bringing in a horde of signees for bowl practices now intersects with the 105-man roster management landscape, among other things.

While it seems like almost all of Georgia’s 29 signees will be early enrollees in January, there won’t be quite that many in Athens for Sugar Bowl practices. While the entire class of 2026 can ball, not all of them will get the call. RELATED Kirby Smart reveals demand leading to Georgia football title contention Bowdon High School’s Kaiden Prothro, who has been ranked by Rivals as a 5-star tight end, shared a little bit about the process. When asked about his short-term plans after his Red Devils won their fourth-straight state title, Prothro said he wasn’t sure. “I’m planning on enrolling early and then hopefully going for some bowl practices,” Prothro said. “If I can make it in time.”

Prothro would normally be a given, considering his elite size, frame, and skill set. But he wasn’t sure about that earlier this week.

“I have no idea,” Prothro said. “It is kind of weird. They have got to call you up or whatever. A spot has got to open up.” RELATED Bowdon’s Kaiden Prothro breaks down ‘emotional’ legacy state championship win If he gets the call, Prothro said he would take advantage of those extra early reps. “Just practicing with them would just be amazing at the next level,” he said. “Great coaching and (tight ends) coach (Todd) Hartley is a great coach. Coach (Kirby) Smart is going to coach you hard, but you are going to get better in practice. So obviously, I just want to get better and just see what my next step is.” Georgia signed a pair of Carrollton Trojan seniors in this class. Both confirmed they would move to Athens on Friday and practice with the SEC champions on Saturday. “I am one of those guys that got called up,” 3-star IOL Zykie Helton said after the 6A state title game. “I will be in Athens on Friday.”

Graham Houston, his Buford teammate, also signed with UGA. He’s the third-highest-rated offensive lineman in this Bulldogs class, but he plans to move to Athens next month. “I believe I am going on Jan. 8,” he said after the state title game. RELATED TV analyst: Kirby Smart main reason Georgia will make CFP championship game Houston knew Green would be going up early. The AJC Super 11 selection has been an impact running back, safety and kick returner during his Buford career. “Ty Boogie” was also named MVP of the state title game after his 184 rushing yards and two scores on just 11 carries. If there’s one thing to look for in terms of who gets the call with limited slots available, it will be exceptional talent like Green. Especially at a position like safety, where Georgia is banged up and could use more talented practice bodies. “He could play any day,” Houston said while laughing. “He might play this year.”