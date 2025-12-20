UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football early enrollees hope to get the call for bowl practices

The number going through might be smaller than in previous years.
Bowdon wide receiver Kaiden Prothro runs the ball against Lincoln County during the Class A Division II GHSA football championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. When asked about his short-term plans, Prothro said he wasn’t sure. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Bowdon wide receiver Kaiden Prothro runs the ball against Lincoln County during the Class A Division II GHSA football championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. When asked about his short-term plans, Prothro said he wasn’t sure. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
40 minutes ago

College football roster management is much more complicated these days.

At this time of year, Georgia football’s annual tradition of bringing in a horde of signees for bowl practices now intersects with the 105-man roster management landscape, among other things.

While it seems like almost all of Georgia’s 29 signees will be early enrollees in January, there won’t be quite that many in Athens for Sugar Bowl practices.

While the entire class of 2026 can ball, not all of them will get the call.

RELATED
Kirby Smart reveals demand leading to Georgia football title contention

Bowdon High School’s Kaiden Prothro, who has been ranked by Rivals as a 5-star tight end, shared a little bit about the process. When asked about his short-term plans after his Red Devils won their fourth-straight state title, Prothro said he wasn’t sure.

“I’m planning on enrolling early and then hopefully going for some bowl practices,” Prothro said. “If I can make it in time.”

Prothro would normally be a given, considering his elite size, frame, and skill set. But he wasn’t sure about that earlier this week.

“I have no idea,” Prothro said. “It is kind of weird. They have got to call you up or whatever. A spot has got to open up.”

RELATED
Bowdon’s Kaiden Prothro breaks down ‘emotional’ legacy state championship win

If he gets the call, Prothro said he would take advantage of those extra early reps.

“Just practicing with them would just be amazing at the next level,” he said. “Great coaching and (tight ends) coach (Todd) Hartley is a great coach. Coach (Kirby) Smart is going to coach you hard, but you are going to get better in practice. So obviously, I just want to get better and just see what my next step is.”

Georgia signed a pair of Carrollton Trojan seniors in this class. Both confirmed they would move to Athens on Friday and practice with the SEC champions on Saturday.

“I am one of those guys that got called up,” 3-star IOL Zykie Helton said after the 6A state title game. “I will be in Athens on Friday.”

RELATED
‘Level of physicality’ returns Georgia football to championship form

“I’ll be there Friday,” 4-star wide receiver Ryan Mosley said. “Going up there early. Getting experience. Learning the playbook so I’ll be set by the time (next) fall comes around.”

Mosley walked out of a locker room with his Carrollton team for the last time at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, after the Trojans lost to Buford in the state championship. He graduated and had his last day of high school on Thursday, and will be practicing with a program on Saturday that is hunting its third national title this decade.

“That’s what you want,” Mosley said. “Being an athlete, a turnaround like that comes with it. I just want the Georgia fans to know that they are getting a beast.”

RELATED
Some things that stand out about Georgia football’s 2026 schedule

Buford ATH Tyriq Green said he planned to practice in Athens on Saturday, too. He was quite excited to go from winning a Georgia state championship and a presumed national high school title to strapping it up for a UGA practice this weekend.

Green said this might just be the best week of his life.

Graham Houston, his Buford teammate, also signed with UGA. He’s the third-highest-rated offensive lineman in this Bulldogs class, but he plans to move to Athens next month.

“I believe I am going on Jan. 8,” he said after the state title game.

RELATED
TV analyst: Kirby Smart main reason Georgia will make CFP championship game

Houston knew Green would be going up early. The AJC Super 11 selection has been an impact running back, safety and kick returner during his Buford career. “Ty Boogie” was also named MVP of the state title game after his 184 rushing yards and two scores on just 11 carries.

If there’s one thing to look for in terms of who gets the call with limited slots available, it will be exceptional talent like Green. Especially at a position like safety, where Georgia is banged up and could use more talented practice bodies.

“He could play any day,” Houston said while laughing. “He might play this year.”

While Green could likely help the Bulldogs in some capacity at the Sugar Bowl, he’s not able to suit up for the game under NCAA rules. It’s unlikely that more than 20 signees will be on the sidelines at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day this time.

RELATED
What’s next in Georgia’s recruiting class as most Bulldogs commits signed

Five-star offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko will also be up for early bowl practices, but won’t make it until Christmas Day. Four-star linebacker Nick Abrams II, out of Maryland, is also expected to practice with the Bulldogs on Saturday, among others.

Five-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone was also set to move to Athens on Friday for bowl practices this weekend.

Four-star Colquitt County running back Jae Lamar and 5-star Cambridge wide receiver Craig Dandridge, an AJC Super 11 selection, could also be at bowl practices.

About the Author

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia vs Texas

Steve Sarkisian hopes Will Muschamp can help Texas against Georgia

Georgia basketball unsatisfied after 30-point win over Western Carolina

Kirby Smart reveals demand leading to Georgia football title contention

Keep Reading

Buford-Carrollton headlines recruiting storylines for GHSA state championships

Backup QB Aaron Philo’s future at Georgia Tech in flux

Buford-Carrollton state final lives up to national championship billing

Featured

AAA forecasts

Metro Atlanta’s worst times, days for traffic this holiday season

35m ago

Leader of Alpharetta firm accused in $300M Ponzi scheme pleads guilty

Georgia mom may sue state patrol after chase killed her teen son