Top 10 performers from Georgia high school football state championships
Stars like Deuce Lawrence and Tyriq Green standout in a week of big plays and historic performances.
Thomas County Central running back Deuce Lawrence (right) celebrates with offensive lineman Zion Garlington after Lawrence scored during the first half of their Class 5A championship game on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Standout players weren’t hard to find all week at the Georgia High School Association football state championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Four University of Georgia signees battled for a de facto national championship, a Wake Forest signee broke a GHSA rushing record and several other impact players made their case for more scholarship offers in a star-studded week.
Here is a glance at the top 10 performances from the eight GHSA state title games.
Benson was one of several Seminoles that ran wild in Creekside’s 42-39 Class 4A title win over Benedictine. The dual-threat senior burned a talent-stacked Benedictine defense on two long touchdown runs and kept the chains moving as a passer.
Benson made up for a costly second quarter interception with an explosive third quarter. He gave Creekside the lead for good with a 45-yard rushing touchdown and quickly followed with a touchdown pass to running back Cedric Kelly.
Benson said Creekside entered the game feeling overlooked, and he believes they made a statement in the Class 4A final.
“Maybe they could say size, but they can’t say talent,” Benson said. “They can’t say skill, and they can’t say effort. This game shows that we have all of that.
“We showed that we have more effort than them, and showed we have more heart than them.”
Carnage forced three turnovers in Thomas County Central’s 62-21 domination of Gainesville. The junior was key in killing Gainesville’s comeback hopes with two of the turnovers.
Quarterback Jaylen Johnson threw an interception deep in Thomas County Central territory early in the third quarter. The Red Elephants had their best chance of the second half to cut into the 28-7 deficit.
Instead, Carnage recovered a Gainesville fumble five plays later, setting up another Johnson touchdown.
Carnage’s second key turnover came after a 59-yard touchdown run from Gainesville quarterback Kharim Hughley. The score reinvigorated the Gainesville sideline, which trailed 48-21 early in the fourth quarter.
Then the Red Elephants recovered an onside kick, keeping their slim chance at a comeback win afloat. Enter Carnage, who intercepted a Hughley pass five plays later to set up a game-sealing touchdown.
Davis’ game-sealing pick-six was one of the top moments of championship weekend. Carver and Hapeville Charter had been locked in a defensive battle for the first three quarters before the Tigers finally took a 17-7 lead about halfway through the fourth.
Hapeville Charter was in catch-up mode and started throwing the ball more. Davis took full advantage, jumping in front of a curl route and returning the interceptions 36 yards to the end zone.
Carver-Columbus won its second consecutive state championship by a 24-7 final.
The second-most dominant rushing performance of championship week in a 35-31 loss to Bowdon. The senior kept the Red Devils in a back-and-forth fight that featured a state championship-record seven lead changes.
Both of Glaze’s rushing touchdowns came in the fourth quarter, the second of which was an 84-yarder that gave Lincoln County the lead. Glaze rushed for the second-most yards of any player during championship week.
Green lived up to his nickname “TyBoogie” as he danced around defenders all night in Buford’s 28-21 Class 6A final win over Carrollton.
The senior arguably had the best play of the week, breaking an 82-yard touchdown run in the final minutes of the game. Green’s run gave Buford the last points it needed to potentially win the program’s first national championship.
The future University of Georgia safety was also a key contributor on defense, totaling five tackles.
Like Green, Helton also stood out for his play on the other side of the ball than where he will play at the University of Georgia next year.
The senior performed well against a star-studded Buford defensive front, but he shined on the defensive line. Helton had three sacks, one of which forced a fumble that was recovered and returned for a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Hill led Sandy Creek to a comfortable Class 3A championship over Jefferson by a 27-7 count. The junior’s dual-threat combination of accuracy and quickness led an offense that outgained Jefferson 327-182.
Hill scored Sandy Creek’s second and third touchdowns on short runs. He finished with 11.9 yards per completion and 4.5 yards per rush.
Hopkins made several eye-popping plays, but his consistency was arguably the most impressive part of his performance. The senior simply kept making plays in the 35-31 shootout win over Lincoln County.
All of Hopkins’ touchdown passes were 20-yard throws or longer, but none stood out more than the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. With 5-star target Kaiden Prothro sidelined by a cramp, Hopkins found Berkley Perkins for a 27-yard touchdown on third-and-14.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
