error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

AJC Super 11 2025: S Tyriq 'Ty Boogie' Green runs the ball like he's dancing

The origin of Tyriq "Ty Boogie" Green's childhood nickname comes from his father. When Green played quarterback and ran with the ball, he looked like he was on the dance floor. An Atlanta native and a rising senior at Buford High School, Green can play both sides of the ball expertly. He has scored 23 touchdowns, at least one rushing, receiving and returning, in his high school career. The promising safety takes his leadership on the team seriously, whether he is blocking for someone else on the field or cheering his teammates on from the sidelines. With his versatility and explosive running abilities proving his strength as he prepares for college, Green has committed to the University of Georgia. Credits: AJC

0:59
AJC |1 hour ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2025 Class 6A preseason all-state team: Douglas County has most selections

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:40

Who gets to claim the South? It depends on who you ask.

What makes a place “Southern?” Credits: Getty Images | Library of Congress | JeetsVids | Kelly | Robert Davis Productions | Prelinger Archives | Subway Takes

Placeholder Image
1:20
FROM UATL

A trailblazing wine community honoring Black culture and tradition

Atlanta-based sommelier and founder of "The Hue Society" Tahiirah Habibi shares how she’s decolonizing the wine industry one pour at a time.

Placeholder Image
1:56

The only U.S. journalist in ICE custody speaks out from detention

Mario Guevara is the only known U.S.-based journalist in ICE custody. Now, he's speaking out. Credits: AJC | Mario Guevara/FB | marioguevaranews/IG | Getty | AP

Placeholder Image
1:15
FROM UATL

Is Atlanta still the Black Mecca? Here’s what people told us.

UATL Editor Gavin Godfrey hit the streets of downtown Atlanta to ask locals a big question: Is the city still America’s Black Mecca?

More From News

Placeholder Image
1:13

AJC Super 11 2025: WR Aaron Gregory is on a quest for perfection

The rising senior out of Douglas County High School says his quest for perfection motivates him to create success. Credits: AJC | Jeff Santell

1h ago
Placeholder Image
1:22

AJC Super 11 2025: LB/DE Xavier Griffin is a formidable foe for offenses

Xavier Griffin isn't usually outgoing. His on-field personality is a different story at Gainesville High School. Credits: AJC | Jay Clay

1h ago
Placeholder Image
1:26

AJC Super 11 2025: TE/WR Kaiden Prothro's early success keeps him motivated

Three state championships in three years. The dual tight end/wide receiver combo makes Kaiden Prothro a lethal asset on Bowdon High School's team. Credits: AJC

1h ago
Placeholder Image
1:07

AJC Super 11 2025: RB Jonaz Walton pushes himself on the field and in the classroom

Jonaz Walton loves learning. The running back, and self-proclaimed "school geek," from Carrollton's Central High School is a playmaker. Credits: AJC

1h ago