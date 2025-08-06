News

AJC Super 11 2025: S Tyriq 'Ty Boogie' Green runs the ball like he's dancing

The origin of Tyriq "Ty Boogie" Green's childhood nickname comes from his father. When Green played quarterback and ran with the ball, he looked like he was on the dance floor. An Atlanta native and a rising senior at Buford High School, Green can play both sides of the ball expertly. He has scored 23 touchdowns, at least one rushing, receiving and returning, in his high school career. The promising safety takes his leadership on the team seriously, whether he is blocking for someone else on the field or cheering his teammates on from the sidelines. With his versatility and explosive running abilities proving his strength as he prepares for college, Green has committed to the University of Georgia. Credits: AJC

0:59