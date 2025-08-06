error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

AJC Super 11 2025: TE/WR Kaiden Prothro's early success keeps him motivated

Three state championships in three years. That's the caliber of talent Kaiden Prothro brings to the table. The dual tight end/wide receiver combo makes Prothro a lethal asset for his team at Bowdon High School. He had 56 receptions for 1,203 yards and 22 touchdowns last season and was the AJC’s Class A Division II offensive player of the year. On top of all that, he is a top 25 prospect nationally. Prothro's early success gives him momentum to lock in a fourth championship ring, but it's the love he feels from his Bowdon community that keeps him motivated. Being a hometown hero is not something Prothro takes lightly, and he intends to carry the same winning mentality to the state level by making his commitment to the University of Georgia. Credits: AJC

AJC |1 hour ago
