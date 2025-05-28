But he didn’t talk about any of those the way that he did about the team he grew up rooting for.

The nation’s No. 27 wide receiver and the No. 183 overall prospect for 2026 shared word on social media Wednesday that he was officially committed to Georgia.

He had 55 catches for 848 yards and 15 touchdowns for a team that reached the state finals in the largest GHSA classification. He also had 31 catches for 471 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.

Mosley was recruited by Georgia to play receiver and also moonlight as a safety for third down and nickel situations. That meant he was a priority recruit for both receivers coach James Coley and safeties coach Travaris Robinson.

What was it about Georgia that sealed the deal?

“Just being a hometown kid that’s from Georgia,” Mosley said. “Grew up loving Georgia. The coaches are recruiting me hard. Coach Coley. Coach T-Rob. Coach Kirby. All great relationships with them. That’s what’s really pushing the limit for me right now.”

He was also well-versed in why the Bulldogs wanted him to be the third receiver commitment in this class.

“They want me because of the size I have,” Mosley said. “The speed. The physicality I’ve got, and I’m a good kid off the field. Really, everything about me.”

The Carrollton standout becomes the third receiver target, the 10th overall commitment and the fifth in-state pledge for Georgia’s 2026 class.

With the Mosley decision, the Bulldogs move up five spots to the nation’s No. 11 recruiting class on the 247Sports Team Composite ratings. He’s also the fifth-highest rated commitment in the 2026 class at this time and the fifth verbal from the state of Georgia.