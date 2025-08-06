error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

AJC Super 11 2025: WR Craig Dandridge is rising after overcoming devastating injuries

Craig Dandridge says this year he's bigger, faster and stronger. The Cambridge High School wide receiver shares the story behind his rise to Super 11 status, from overcoming devastating injuries to finding strength in faith and family. The Memphis, Tennessee, native opens up about his journey, mindset and what makes him one of the most standout athletes in the state. Dandridge's discipline and holistic approach to the game allows him to lock in and hone his craft. His versatility and talent will take him to the University of Georgia next year, where he's determined to leave a legacy as "one of the greatest" in everything he does. Credits: AJC | Dionne Phillips

1:23
AJC |1 hour ago
Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

1:40

1:20
1:56

1:15
1:13

1:22

1:26

1:07

