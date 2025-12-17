AJC Varsity National champions? Buford makes its case by winning Class 6A state title Wolves outslug Carrollton 28-21 to with 15th state championship. 1 / 34 Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Buford head coach Bryant Appling gets dumped with water as players celebrate their 28-21 win against Carrollton in the Class 6A GHSA football championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 34 minutes ago link copied

There was one thing missing from the long and storied history of the Buford football program until Tuesday night: a national championship. Now that’s merely a formality after the Wolves defeated Carrollton 28-21 in the Class 6A championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Buford (15-0) entered the game ranked No. 1 in the nation by ESPN and USA Today and No. 6 by MaxPreps. Carrollton (14-1) was ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps, No. 2 by USA Today and No. 5 by ESPN. It is unlikely anyone will supplant Buford for the top spot. “We can compete with anybody,” said Buford senior lineman Graham Houston, a Georgia signee. “You could see that throughout the season how we got progressively better.” It was the 15th state championship for Buford and ended a three-year title-free streak – its longest stretch without a title this century. “After playing football for four years, this one’s very special,” said senior lineman Ben Mubenga. “Going out with a bang.”

After a defensive-heavy first half that Carrollton led 7-0, the two heavyweights exchanged blows for the final two quarters. The decisive shot came with 2:37 remaining when Buford’s Tyriq Green, another UGA signee, took a handoff and moved around the right tackle, cut back and raced 82 yards to break a 21-21 tie.

“I was so excited,” Houston said. “He’s a bad dude. He’s going to be good in college and he’s a great football player in high school.” Green, an AJC Super 11 selection who plays both ways and returns kicks, ran 11 times for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He made five tackles from his safety spot. Carrollton had one last chance to tie with 2:28 on the clock. A false start penalty put the Trojans into a third-and-16 and they failed on two pass attempts, turning it over on downs. Buford was able to run out the clock. The Wolves needed everything Green could contribute since Carrollton never gave Buford quarterback Dayton Raiola a quiet moment. He was sacked four times and harassed all game and completed 11 of 20 for 142 yards – 75 of those on a long post route to Malikai Speed. Carrollton was led by Liberty signee Cam Wood, who carried 24 times for 98 yards and one touchdown and three receptions for 66 yards. But the Trojans threw three interceptions with freshman C.J. Cypher (11-for-18 for 107 yards and one interception) and Mason Holtzclaw 6-for-9 for 33 yards and two interceptions) sharing the load.

In addition to four sacks – three of them by UGA signee Zykie Helton -- the Carrollton defense had 11 tackles behind the line, forced two fumbles, broke up three passes and had two hurries. Georgia Tech signee C.J. Gamble had seven tackles. The first half was a defensive battle. Carrollton missed a 40-yard field goal and threw a pair of interceptions, with Buford’s Jaden Davis and Nasir McCoy coming up with picks. Buford had only 52 yards in the first half – none of it on the ground. “At halftime we just talked to ourselves and communicated with each other and said to stay with the game plan,” Green said. Carrollton finally broke through late in the half, a drive that was part trickery and part power. The Trojans pushed the ball to the 3 on an option pass from Peyton Zachary to Cam Ward, who was dragged down from behind. Carrollton finally scored on fourth down when Nick Archer took a straight handoff up the middle, where he was med head-on by linebacker Joshua Echols but somehow managed to push himself into the end zone. Buford took the lead to start the second half on a pair of field goals by Andrew Ivanciuc (44 and 39 yards) and a 19-yard run by Green. A two-point pass from Brayden Watson to snapper Dawson Wittke off the swinging gate formation gave the Wolves a 14-7 lead.