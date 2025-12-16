Backup QB Aaron Philo’s future at Georgia Tech in flux

Georgia Tech’s long-term future at the quarterback position is in a state of flux.
Tech coach Brent Key indicated Tuesday that Aaron Philo, the team’s backup and presumed starter for the 2026 season, might not be with the team for its bowl game against BYU on Dec. 27 in Orlando, Florida.
“I can’t determine whether he’ll be at the bowl game or not. Everybody’s gotta make their own decisions, everybody’s gotta do what’s right for them. We talk very openly about those things,” Key said. “I’ve learned a long time ago you can’t control what other people’s thoughts and intentions and wants are. So, my job is to provide the best of Georgia Tech, the best possibility or the best opportunities for guys on the field and give them everything we have and use our resources to the best of our ability.”
Philo (6-foot-2, 220 pounds), represented by Bobby Height and Brandon Tolbert of CSE Talent, played in three games this past season for the Yellow Jackets. He started Sept. 26 in a matchup with Gardner-Webb at Bobby Dodd Stadium and threw for 373 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-28 passing. Philo was also intercepted on Tech’s opening offensive series.
“Buster Faulkner was pretty upset when Aaron (originally) committed to Minnesota,” Philo’s father, Rob Philo, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in September. “I know that’s a call that Aaron made from the lobby of the dorm room in Minnesota to Buster Faulkner to let him know what he did. I’m sure Buster was kind of shocked. But the uncertainty there was how committed they really were to Aaron and he understood that (Tech) was pretty serious about him.
“I just think you got a guy there that will die on the sword there for Georgia Tech. He is all-in. I don’t care, even in this offseason, I doubt any human being’s gonna change his mind. As long as that staff’s there, those guys are genuine and the real deal.”
A Prince Avenue Christian School graduate, Philo, as a freshman, played a big role in Tech becoming bowl eligible in 2024.
With starting quarterback Haynes King dealing with a shoulder injury, Philo played 53 offensive snaps in a 30-29 win over North Carolina State at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Philo threw for 264 yards and ran for 54, including an 18-yard run with 22 seconds left that gave the Jackets the win.
Philo has thrown for 938 yards and two touchdowns to go along with three interceptions in his two seasons at Tech. He has also ran for 95 yards and a score, and logged 183 offensive snaps.
At Prince Avenue Christian, Philo threw for 13,922 yards to become Georgia’s all-time passing leader. Philo connected on 159 touchdown passes (56 as a senior) during his career.
He committed to Minnesota in March 2023 before switching allegiances to Tech two months later and enrolled in January 2024.
Key and the Jackets, meanwhile, continued to prepare for their 13th game Tuesday morning and are scheduled to return to practice Wednesday morning.
“I don’t consider it distractions at all. Guys get other opportunities and they gotta do what’s best for them and their families,” Key added. “It’s no different than players and coaches. We as the adults, we’re no different than the players, the players than the adults. Everybody’s looking for the best opportunity for them and they gotta do what’s best for them and their families. There’s no distractions.”