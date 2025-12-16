Georgia Tech Backup QB Aaron Philo’s future at Georgia Tech in flux ‘Everybody’s gotta make their own decisions, everybody’s gotta do what’s right for them,’ coach Brent Key says. Aaron Philo, Georgia Tech’s backup quarterback and presumed starter for the 2026 season, played in three games this past season for the Yellow Jackets. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Georgia Tech’s long-term future at the quarterback position is in a state of flux. Tech coach Brent Key indicated Tuesday that Aaron Philo, the team’s backup and presumed starter for the 2026 season, might not be with the team for its bowl game against BYU on Dec. 27 in Orlando, Florida.

“I can’t determine whether he’ll be at the bowl game or not. Everybody’s gotta make their own decisions, everybody’s gotta do what’s right for them. We talk very openly about those things,” Key said. “I’ve learned a long time ago you can’t control what other people’s thoughts and intentions and wants are. So, my job is to provide the best of Georgia Tech, the best possibility or the best opportunities for guys on the field and give them everything we have and use our resources to the best of our ability.” RELATED ‘Old school’ Aaron Philo shows patience, loyalty as backup to Haynes King Philo (6-foot-2, 220 pounds), represented by Bobby Height and Brandon Tolbert of CSE Talent, played in three games this past season for the Yellow Jackets. He started Sept. 26 in a matchup with Gardner-Webb at Bobby Dodd Stadium and threw for 373 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-28 passing. Philo was also intercepted on Tech’s opening offensive series. Earlier this month, Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner left to become the offensive coordinator at Florida alongside first-year Gators coach Jon Sumrall. Florida starting quarterback DJ Lagway announced Monday he intends to transfer. Faulkner and Philo have had a strong relationship since Philo’s days as a high school star.

On Tuesday afternoon, On3 reported Philo is expected to enter the transfer portal.

RELATED Haynes King: ‘It’s hard not to love’ Georgia Tech backup QB Aaron Philo “Buster Faulkner was pretty upset when Aaron (originally) committed to Minnesota,” Philo’s father, Rob Philo, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in September. “I know that’s a call that Aaron made from the lobby of the dorm room in Minnesota to Buster Faulkner to let him know what he did. I’m sure Buster was kind of shocked. But the uncertainty there was how committed they really were to Aaron and he understood that (Tech) was pretty serious about him. “I just think you got a guy there that will die on the sword there for Georgia Tech. He is all-in. I don’t care, even in this offseason, I doubt any human being’s gonna change his mind. As long as that staff’s there, those guys are genuine and the real deal.” A Prince Avenue Christian School graduate, Philo, as a freshman, played a big role in Tech becoming bowl eligible in 2024. RELATED Georgia Tech football coaching staff going through major overhaul With starting quarterback Haynes King dealing with a shoulder injury, Philo played 53 offensive snaps in a 30-29 win over North Carolina State at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Philo threw for 264 yards and ran for 54, including an 18-yard run with 22 seconds left that gave the Jackets the win. Philo has thrown for 938 yards and two touchdowns to go along with three interceptions in his two seasons at Tech. He has also ran for 95 yards and a score, and logged 183 offensive snaps.