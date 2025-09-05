‘Old school’ Aaron Philo shows patience, loyalty as backup to Haynes King

Tech quarterback Aaron Philo, one of the best passers in the history of Georgia high school football, could see the field for the first time this season when he and the Yellow Jackets play Gardner-Webb on Saturday. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Philo is heir apparent to King as Haynes’ career at Tech starts to wane and Aaron’s time to step into spotlight grows nearer.

“I can tell you the thought never went through his mind to leave. Ever. Was never in his mind,” Rob told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week. “He’s been 100% committed to Tech the whole way because they have been committed to him. And that staff is really what I would call a second father. I have faith in all of that group where they are literally second parents to my son and he knows that, he feels that and we trust them.”

Rob Philo put the question to bed: Georgia Tech backup quarterback Aaron Philo , his son, never considered playing for another program in 2025.

“So when you look at this circle of trust, you’ve got coach (Brent) Key , you’ve got coach (Buster) Faulkner , you got coach (Chris) Weinke , you got Haynes King. That circle right there, that is a circle where he’s really gonna have a hard time failing with that group around him. He’s a people person and a human being person and puts that first.”

“It’s gonna sound crazy, but he’s atypical. He’s old school,” Rob said. “I can say with full transparency that his loyalty to people and love of human beings and love of staff, love of program and that culture supersedes anything else. Someone can throw money at him, or whatever, it’s not going to sway him. He’s very grounded in his character that has him loyal to people, loyal to people that are loyal to him, and loving to people that are loving of him.

After playing in four regular season games in 2024, and being a major part of Tech’s memorable wins over North Carolina State and Miami in Atlanta, Aaron could have certainly entertained thoughts of going somewhere else for his second season of college ball. Haynes King , after all, was coming back for a third season as Tech’s starting QB, meaning Aaron would, at best, be the team’s No. 2 quarterback yet again.

Aaron, one of the best passers in the history of Georgia high school football, could see the field for the first time this season when he and the Yellow Jackets play Gardner-Webb at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The retention of the 6-foot-2, 220-pound sophomore from Bogart was one of Tech’s biggest offseason recruiting wins.

Georgia Tech quarterbacks Aaron Philo (left) and Haynes King attempt passes during their first spring football practice on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Aaron made his Tech debut Sept. 14 against Virginia Military Institute and completed three of his five passes for 49 yards. It wasn't likely he would play again after that, but a shoulder injury to King on Oct. 12 moved Aaron from third on the depth chart to second behind Zach Pyron.

Pyron played the entire Oct. 19 game against Notre Dame and started Oct. 26 at Virginia Tech. But it was on that latter date in Blacksburg, Virginia, that everything changed for the Philos.

As fate would have it, the Philos have close family who happen to be diehard Virginia Tech fans. Rob even attended a fan function inside Lane Stadium the night before the Jackets played the Hokies, and then tailgated with the same VT fans hours before kickoff the next day.

And at halftime of Tech’s eventual 21-6 loss, Rob got a text message from those family members that they happened to have an extra seat in their row. Right on the 50-yard line. Surrounded by Virginia Tech fans.

When Rob moved to that seat, he looked up to see his son warming up and preparing to go into the game.