Georgia Tech backup QB Aaron Philo starts vs. Gardner-Webb

Georgia Tech redshirt freshman quarterback Aaron Philo got his first career start Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Philo led the Yellow Jackets onto the field for Tech’s first offensive possession and lost a fumble on the second play from scrimmage. Tech starting quarterback Haynes King was available to play, but was scratched from the start because of a nagging lower body injury.

