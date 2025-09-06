Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech backup QB Aaron Philo starts vs. Gardner-Webb

Starter Haynes King available, but being held out with lower body injury.
Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo, shown participating in drills during a July practice, led the Yellow Jackets onto the field for Tech’s first offensive possession on Saturday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
16 minutes ago

Georgia Tech redshirt freshman quarterback Aaron Philo got his first career start Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Philo led the Yellow Jackets onto the field for Tech’s first offensive possession and lost a fumble on the second play from scrimmage. Tech starting quarterback Haynes King was available to play, but was scratched from the start because of a nagging lower body injury.

After a 35-minute delay at the outset because of inclement weather, Philo missed a receiver on a deep pass before losing a fumble.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

