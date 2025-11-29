Haynes King thanks fans for support across illustrious Georgia Tech career

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King helped completely turn around both his own career and the Georgia Tech program during his three years in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

King leaves the program as one of the most prolific players in school history — and someone who will always be synonymous with helping guide the Yellow Jackets out of a dark era and back into relevance.

When Haynes King transferred to Georgia Tech, he was considered a disappointment. He was a heralded recruit who’d underwhelmed amid the mess of Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M program. Tech provided a fresh start where he could compete for the starting quarterback job.

The Texas native had 11 touchdowns over three seasons at A&M (he logged almost all his playing time in 2022). He had 89 for Tech over the past three years, the most in program history, with at least one game remaining.

And while he leaves Tech 0-3 against the rival Bulldogs following Friday’s 16-9 loss, he’ll be remembered fondly throughout program history.

“Really just thank you,” King said Friday when asked about his message to the fan base. “Thank you for the support. Thank you for believing. The way we’ve changed this program the past three years I’ve been here, it’s been night and day. Thank you to the fan base. And not even just the fan base, but Georgia Tech itself. The people in the building who believed in me and gave me this chance. Like I said, all I can say is thank you. I can’t thank them enough for giving me this opportunity.”

King had 27 total touchdowns this season (15 rushing). The team was extremely reliant on his individual production, which helped it to an 8-0 start before its College Football Playoff hopes wilted with three losses in four games.