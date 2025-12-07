Georgia Tech headed to Pop-Tarts Bowl

The ACC announced Sunday that Georgia Tech is headed to the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 27. On3 reports that the Yellow Jackets will face No. 12 BYU. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

No. 22 Yellow Jackets to face No. 12 BYU on Dec. 27.

The ACC announced Sunday that Tech will play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and will play No. 12 Brigham Young.

The matchup will be televised live by ABC.

Tech finished the season 9-3 after an 8-0 start. The Yellow Jackets have lost three of their past four games.

The Cougars of BYU lost 34-7 to Texas Tech on Saturday in the Big 12 championship game, their second loss to the Red Raiders this season. As Tech did, BYU (11-2) started the season 8-0 before a loss, then won three consecutive before its second defeat to Texas Tech.

Tech and BYU have played each other four times, with the Jackets winning 28-19 in 2002. The Cougars won in 2003, 2012 and 2013.