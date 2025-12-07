Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech headed to Pop-Tarts Bowl

No. 22 Yellow Jackets to face No. 12 BYU on Dec. 27.
The ACC announced Sunday that Georgia Tech is headed to the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 27. On3 reports that the Yellow Jackets will face No. 12 BYU. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
The ACC announced Sunday that Georgia Tech is headed to the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 27. On3 reports that the Yellow Jackets will face No. 12 BYU. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech is headed to Orlando, Florida.

The ACC announced Sunday that Tech will play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and will play No. 12 Brigham Young.

The matchup will be televised live by ABC.

Tech finished the season 9-3 after an 8-0 start. The Yellow Jackets have lost three of their past four games.

RELATED
Read more about the Yellow Jackets

The Cougars of BYU lost 34-7 to Texas Tech on Saturday in the Big 12 championship game, their second loss to the Red Raiders this season. As Tech did, BYU (11-2) started the season 8-0 before a loss, then won three consecutive before its second defeat to Texas Tech.

Tech and BYU have played each other four times, with the Jackets winning 28-19 in 2002. The Cougars won in 2003, 2012 and 2013.

Tech won its 1990 UPI national championship by defeating Nebraska in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 1, 1991.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

030525 Georgia Tech Football

Georgia Tech offensive lineman to transfer

Reports: Georgia Tech OL coach leaving for Big Ten program

More details of Brent Key’s contract

Keep Reading

Yellow Jackets up one spot in latest CFP rankings

Georgia Tech ends regular season ranked No. 24 by AP

Where could Georgia Tech play in its bowl game?

Featured

Cape Verde Eswatini WCup Soccer

A tiny nation qualified for its first World Cup. Cape Verde has fans here

Georgia’s special ed program promised help. Families say it delivered them harm.

Georgia subdues a nemesis in rolling past Crimson Tide for SEC championship