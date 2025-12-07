Georgia Tech headed to Pop-Tarts Bowl

Georgia Tech is headed to Orlando, Florida.
The ACC announced Sunday that Tech will play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and will play No. 12 Brigham Young.
The matchup will be televised live by ABC.
Tech finished the season 9-3 after an 8-0 start. The Yellow Jackets have lost three of their past four games.
The Cougars of BYU lost 34-7 to Texas Tech on Saturday in the Big 12 championship game, their second loss to the Red Raiders this season. As Tech did, BYU (11-2) started the season 8-0 before a loss, then won three consecutive before its second defeat to Texas Tech.
Tech and BYU have played each other four times, with the Jackets winning 28-19 in 2002. The Cougars won in 2003, 2012 and 2013.
Tech won its 1990 UPI national championship by defeating Nebraska in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 1, 1991.