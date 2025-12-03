Georgia Tech Brent Key gets ‘significant’ raise, contract extension Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key celebrates the team’s 8th consecutive win this season after Georgia Tech beat Syracuse during an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, October 25, 2025 in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 41-16 over Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets are 8-0 for the first time since 1966 and 5-0 in the ACC for the first time ever. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key has agreed to a new contract, Tech announced Wednesday. “I’m grateful to President Cabrera, (athletic director) Ryan Alpert, (executive deputy athletic director) Brent Jones and the GTAA Board of Trustees for their continued belief and investment in Georgia Tech football,” Key said in a release. “There is no other place or opportunity out there like Georgia Tech.

“Our goal is to build a championship program. I’m proud of the steps that we’ve taken towards reaching that goal, but I’m not satisfied. Building a championship program is not possible without everyone being aligned. To our fans and students — everything that you do for our program matters and is appreciated. You’ve made Bobby Dodd Stadium one of the biggest homefield advantages in all of college football. We need everyone to be all in to get where we want to go. Together, we’ll achieve great things. Go Jackets!” The terms of the contract extend Key’s position with Tech until 2030. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Wednesday the contract will give Key a “significant” raise. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday the new contract is, “worth an average of $6.5 million annually.” RELATED Georgia Tech signing day live updates: All 20 Tech commits have signed with the program Key, 47, signed a contract extension (through 2029) a year ago that pays him $4.5 million in total compensation, a figure which put him among the bottom half of the ACC coaches. He is tied for 52nd nationally among reported FBS head coaches salaries, according to the USA Today database. A former Tech offensive lineman, Key took over Tech on an interim basis in 2022 and was officially hired to lead the program in November of that year. He led Tech to back-to-back 7-6 seasons, a Gasparilla Bowl win in 2023 and seven wins in eight tries against ranked ACC teams.

“Coach Key has brought our storied football program back to where it belongs,” Cabrera said in a release. “He has delivered three-straight winning seasons and bowl appearances, reinvigorated the passion of our fan base, and given us moments we will not easily forget. The Yellow Jacket pride and energy he brings — fueled by his deep love for Georgia Tech — inspire our entire community. I am delighted that athletics director Ryan Alpert is continuing to elevate Georgia Tech athletics, securing resources and investing further in Coach Key and our football program, and I am excited about the bright future ahead of us.”