AJC Varsity Everything to know about the Class A Division II first-round playoff matchups Playoff history, game projections and more for the 16 first-round games in this class. Warren County and Glascock County met in September, with Warren winning 40-14. Now both start their GHSA Class A Division II playoffs on Friday, with Warren hosting Mitchell County and Glascock on the road at Screven County. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Below is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every first-round matchup in Class A Division II. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of the Friday games.

Playoff history: This is Mitchell County’s second straight playoff appearance. Mitchell County is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Mitchell County is 7-8 all-time in the round of 32. This is Warren County’s second straight playoff appearance. Warren County made the second round most recently in 2021. Warren County is 6-6 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Mitchell County’s average score is 29-23 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Warren County’s average score is 19-25 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Mitchell County by 3 Manchester (4-5) at Wheeler County (10-0) Seeding: Manchester is the No. 4 seed from Region 7. Wheeler County is the No. 1 seed from Region 4. Rankings: Manchester is unranked. Wheeler County is ranked No. 6. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: This is Manchester’s 11th straight playoff appearance. Manchester has won its first-round game each of the past four seasons. Manchester is 12-9 all-time in the round of 32. This is Wheeler County’s second straight playoff appearance. Wheeler County made the second round most recently in 1999. Wheeler County is 1-6 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Manchester’s average score is 26-28 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Wheeler County’s average score is 40-17 against the 33rd-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Wheeler County by 21 GMC Prep (4-6) at Emanuel County Institute (7-3) Seeding: GMC Prep is the No. 3 seed from Region 5. Emanuel County Institute is the No. 2 seed from Region 3. Rankings: GMC Prep is unranked. Emanuel County Institute is ranked No. 10.

Last meeting: Emanuel County Institute won 58-18 in 1995. Playoff history: This is GMC Prep's first playoff appearance since 2022. GMC Prep has not advanced beyond the round of 32 since a semifinal appearance in 1960. GMC Prep is 0-6 all-time in the round of 32, which the GHSA started in 1996. This is Emanuel County Institute's fifth straight playoff appearance. Emanuel County Institute made the second round most recently in 2023. Emanuel County Institute is 11-11 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: GMC Prep's average score is 19-28 against the 45th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Emanuel County Institute's average score is 30-16 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Maxwell Ratings' projection: Emanuel County Institute by 37 Chattahoochee County (5-5) at Clinch County (10-0) Seeding: Chattahoochee County is the No. 4 seed from Region 6. Clinch County is the No. 1 seed from Region 2.

Rankings: Chattahoochee County is unranked. Clinch County is ranked No. 2. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Chattahoochee County’s first playoff appearance since 2022. Chattahoochee County made the second round most recently in 2019. Chattahoochee County is 3-8 all-time in the round of 32. This is Clinch County’s fourth straight playoff appearance. Clinch County has won its first-round game each of the past three seasons. Clinch County is 20-3 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Chattahoochee County’s average score is 21-26 against the 53rd-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Clinch County’s average score is 35-12 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Clinch County by 40

Washington-Wilkes (4-6) at Seminole County (8-1) Seeding: Washington-Wilkes is the No. 3 seed from Region 8. Seminole County is the No. 2 seed from Region 1. Rankings: Washington-Wilkes is unranked. Seminole County is ranked No. 9. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Washington-Wilkes’s seventh straight playoff appearance. Washington-Wilkes made the second round most recently in 2022. Washington-Wilkes is 16-11 all-time in the round of 32. This is Seminole County’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Seminole County made the second round most recently in 2023. Seminole County is 6-13 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Washington-Wilkes’s average score is 21-27 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Seminole County’s average score is 36-17 against the 39th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Seminole County by 22 Wilcox County (7-3) at Bowdon (8-2) Seeding: Wilcox County is the No. 4 seed from Region 4. Bowdon is the No. 1 seed from Region 7. Rankings: Wilcox County is unranked. Bowdon is ranked No. 3. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Wilcox County’s eighth straight playoff appearance. Wilcox County is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Wilcox County is 12-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is Bowdon’s seventh straight playoff appearance. Bowdon has won its first-round game each of the past six seasons. Bowdon is 16-9 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Wilcox County’s average score is 34-17 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Bowdon’s average score is 44-16 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Bowdon by 16 Jenkins County (6-4) at Wilkinson County (4-6) Seeding: Jenkins County is the No. 3 seed from Region 3. Wilkinson County is the No. 2 seed from Region 5. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: Wilkinson County won 25-16 in 1999.

Playoff history: This is Jenkins County's fourth straight playoff appearance. Jenkins County has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Jenkins County is 3-3 all-time in the round of 32. This is Wilkinson County's fourth straight playoff appearance. Wilkinson County made the second round most recently in 2022. Wilkinson County is 8-10 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Jenkins County's average score is 25-21 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Wilkinson County's average score is 28-31 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Maxwell Ratings' projection: Jenkins County by 9 Lanier County (2-8) at Schley County (6-4) Seeding: Lanier County is the No. 4 seed from Region 2. Schley County is the No. 1 seed from Region 6. Rankings: Both are unranked.

Last meeting: Lanier County won 38-0 in 2001. Playoff history: This is Lanier County’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Lanier County made the second round most recently in 2022. Lanier County is 1-4 all-time in the round of 32. This is Schley County’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Schley County made the second round most recently in 2023. Schley County is 6-1 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Lanier County’s average score is 16-36 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Schley County’s average score is 26-19 against the 43rd-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Schley County by 9 Charlton County (5-5) at Macon County (5-5) Seeding: Charlton County is the No. 3 seed from Region 2. Macon County is the No. 2 seed from Region 6.

Rankings: Both are unranked. Last meeting: Macon County won 7-0 in the 1997 second round. Playoff history: This is Charlton County’s fifth straight playoff appearance. Charlton County made the second round most recently in 2022. Charlton County is 20-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is Macon County’s 14th straight playoff appearance. Macon County has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Macon County is 13-9 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Charlton County’s average score is 30-32 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Macon County’s average score is 32-27 against the 42nd-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Charlton County by 10

Glascock County (3-7) at Screven County (10-0) Seeding: Glascock County is the No. 4 seed from Region 5. Screven County is the No. 1 seed from Region 3. Rankings: Glascock County is unranked. Screven County is ranked No. 7. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Glascock County’s third straight playoff appearance. Glascock County has never made the second round. Glascock County is 0-2 all-time in the round of 32. This is Screven County’s first playoff appearance since 2023. Screven County made the second round most recently in 2022. Screven County is 12-8 all-time in the round of 32. Score to schedule: Glascock County’s average score is 23-32 against the 49th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Screven County’s average score is 31-8 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class A Division II.