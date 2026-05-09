Rodney Walker, who made Ga. high school football history with son Chip, dies

Sandy Creek coach Chip Walker (center) and former Sandy Creek coach and Chip's father Rodney Walker (right) stand next to each other on the sideline during Sandy Creek's win over Eastside at Sandy Creek H.S. Friday night in Tyrone, Ga., Oct. 01, 2010. Sandy Creek is ranked No. 2 in Class AAA. Rodney and his son Chip are the only father son in Georgia state history to both win football state championships as head coaches. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Walker, 79, coached in the state from 1972 to 2011 and won the 1984 state championship with West Rome in his only year with the program. He recorded region championships with West Rome, Stephens County, Peach County and Sandy Creek and spent his final seasons coaching at Mary Persons.

“I had the opportunity to work for coach Walker during his last five years of coaching at Mary Persons and for me, like many others, he made a lasting impact,” said Jeremy Rayburn, now the athletic director at Thomasville. “There have not been many situations since those years that I have not sought out his advice and direction. Many of us lost a mentor and a friend today, while high school football in the state of Georgia lost a true legend.”

Fitzgerald coach Wesley Tankersley said in a Facebook post: “He was not only a great coach, but someone that his players loved and respected. It is safe to say that I would not be the coach I am today without this relationship.”

While at Sandy Creek, Walker coached Georgia Tech and NFL great Calvin Johnson. After his induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Johnson said that Walker was the first to show belief in the young receiver’s potential in football.

“His true legacy was never just about championships or wins,” the Sandy Creek football Facebook post reads. “It was about the standard he set and the way he poured into young men every single day. He built a culture rooted in toughness, discipline, accountability, pride, and love for one another.”