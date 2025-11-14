AJC Varsity

Everything to know about Class 3A-A Private first-round playoff matchups

Lovett plays Trinity Christian in a first-round matchup in Class 3A-A private. (AJC File)
By
45 minutes ago

Below is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every first-round matchup in Class 3A-A private.

AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of the Friday games.

Class 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, A Division I and A Division II have also been published.

First-round byes: Athens Academy, Calvary Day, Christian Heritage, Fellowship Christian, Greater Atlanta Christian, Hebron Christian, Prince Avenue Christian, Savannah Christian and Whitefield Academy

Savannah Country Day (4-6) at Mount Vernon (5-5)

Seeding: Savannah Country Day is the No. 17 seed. Mount Vernon is the No. 16 seed.

Rankings: Both are unranked.

Last meeting: Savannah Country Day won 23-17 in the 2024 first round.

Playoff history: This is Savannah Country Day’s third straight playoff appearance. Savannah Country Day is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Savannah Country Day is 6-10 all-time in the round of 32. This is Mount Vernon’s 10th straight playoff appearance. Mount Vernon made the second round most recently in 2023. Mount Vernon is 4-5 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Savannah Country Day’s average score is 16-27 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Mount Vernon’s average score is 31-23 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Savannah Country Day by 9

Darlington (3-7) at Aquinas (6-4)

Seeding: Darlington is the No. 21 seed. Aquinas is the No. 12 seed.

Rankings: Darlington is unranked. Aquinas is ranked No. 9.

Last meeting: Darlington won 28-12 in the 2018 second round.

Playoff history: This is Darlington’s 19th straight playoff appearance. Darlington made the second round most recently in 2022. Darlington is 14-11 all-time in the round of 32. This is Aquinas’s 15th straight playoff appearance. Aquinas has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Aquinas is 7-8 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Darlington’s average score is 27-41 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Aquinas’s average score is 33-23 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Aquinas by 27

North Cobb Christian (4-6) at King’s Ridge Christian (7-3)

Seeding: North Cobb Christian is the No. 20 seed. King’s Ridge Christian is the No. 13 seed.

Rankings: Both are unranked.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: This is North Cobb Christian’s eighth straight playoff appearance. North Cobb Christian has won its first-round game each of the past three seasons. North Cobb Christian is 4-1 all-time in the round of 32. This is King’s Ridge Christian’s second straight playoff appearance. King’s Ridge Christian is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. King’s Ridge Christian is 1-2 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: North Cobb Christian’s average score is 33-33 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. King’s Ridge Christian’s average score is 28-18 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Cobb Christian by 10

Mount Paran Christian (5-5) at Holy Innocents’ (7-3)

Seeding: Mount Paran Christian is the No. 19 seed. Holy Innocents’ is the No. 14 seed.

Rankings: Mount Paran Christian is unranked. Holy Innocents’ is ranked No. 7.

Last meeting: Holy Innocents’ won 28-0 in the 2019 quarterfinals.

Playoff history: This is Mount Paran Christian’s second straight playoff appearance. Mount Paran Christian is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Mount Paran Christian is 5-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is Holy Innocents’ eighth straight playoff appearance. Holy Innocents’ made the second round most recently in 2022. Holy Innocents’ is 8-6 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Mount Paran Christian’s average score is 22-23 against the 21st-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Holy Innocents’ average score is 29-10 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Holy Innocents’ by 40

Mount Pisgah Christian (3-7) at Landmark Christian (8-2)

Seeding: Mount Pisgah Christian is the No. 22 seed. Landmark Christian is the No. 11 seed.

Rankings: Both are unranked.

Last meeting: Mount Pisgah Christian won 38-14 in the 2014 first round.

Playoff history: This is Mount Pisgah Christian’s sixth straight playoff appearance. Mount Pisgah Christian made the second round most recently in 2022. Mount Pisgah Christian is 4-6 all-time in the round of 32. This is Landmark Christian’s second straight playoff appearance. Landmark Christian made the second round most recently in 2016. Landmark Christian is 8-12 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Mount Pisgah Christian’s average score is 7-32 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Landmark Christian’s average score is 34-12 against the 22nd-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Landmark Christian by 38

Providence Christian (2-8) at Wesleyan (7-3)

Seeding: Providence Christian is the No. 23 seed. Wesleyan is the No. 10 seed.

Rankings: Both are unranked.

Last meeting: Wesleyan won 69-19 in 2021.

Playoff history: This is Providence Christian’s third straight playoff appearance. Providence Christian is trying to make the second round for the second season in a row. Providence Christian is 1-1 all-time in the round of 32. This is Wesleyan’s 14th straight playoff appearance. Wesleyan has won its first-round game each of the past two seasons. Wesleyan is 12-9 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Providence Christian’s average score is 13-39 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Wesleyan’s average score is 30-19 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Wesleyan by 40

Trinity Christian (4-6) at Lovett (6-4)

Seeding: Trinity Christian is the No. 18 seed. Lovett is the No. 15 seed.

Rankings: Both are unranked.

Last meeting: Lovett won 38-35 in the 2024 first round.

Playoff history: This is Trinity Christian’s eighth straight playoff appearance. Trinity Christian made the second round most recently in 2021. Trinity Christian is 2-4 all-time in the round of 32. This is Lovett’s 24th straight playoff appearance. Lovett has won its first-round game each of the past five seasons. Lovett is 20-7 all-time in the round of 32.

Score to schedule: Trinity Christian’s average score is 25-25 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Lovett’s average score is 15-12 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Trinity Christian by 7

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

