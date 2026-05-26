Georgia Bulldogs Why does Georgia football’s recruiting class rank No. 33 nationally? The Bulldogs’ average national recruiting finish under Kirby Smart is 2.8. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shouts instructions during G-Day at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Jeff Sentell 20 minutes ago Share

The calendar says May 26. When we scanned the national recruiting rankings, we did a double take.

Georgia’s 2027 class is No. 33 nationally on the 247Sports overall team rankings. The Rivals Industry Ranking leaderboard uses a different algorithm that prioritizes quality over quantity, but that metric has the Bulldogs at No. 16 nationally. That’s um ... different. Kirby Smart has put together 11 elite recruiting classes in Athens; the average national finish has been 2.8. So how unlike Georgia was it to see a Smart class ranked 11th in the SEC on Memorial Day?

The table below shows where each UGA class under Smart ranked on May 26 this decade on the 247Sports Team Composite.

Class Commits on 5/26 Rank 5-stars 2027 7 33rd 2 2026 9 16th 1 2025 9 12th 1 2024 15 1st 3 2023 8 6th 0 2022 11 1st 3 2021 7 16th 1 2020 10 5th 2 Why is Georgia’s class ranked lower compared to previous years? That answer is multifold: No. 1: Georgia only has seven commits. The program had two of its highest-rated pledges, both ranked among the nation’s Top 100 recruits, decommit over the last few weeks. Those seven commitments are the fewest for the program heading into June since 2021. No. 2: The nation’s top-rated programs all have a large number of early commitments. The average number of commits among the nation’s Top 5 classes is 17.6 commits. The Top 10 highest-rated classes have an average of 16.7 commits. No. 3: Few programs can outlay the NIL resources for an elite high school class in back-to-back cycles anymore. Southern Cal, which had the nation’s top class a year ago, is No. 8 now with 13 commits. The Trojans signed 35 high school prospects a year ago but will sign around 20 this cycle. There are just five programs that had a Top 10 class a year ago that are still in the Top 10 for 2027. Big spenders such as Ohio State, Miami, Southern Cal and Texas A&M have carried it over, along with Notre Dame.

Several other programs are spending more this cycle on high school talent. Oklahoma (21 commits) is at No. 2 nationally after finishing No. 16 in 2026. Penn State (20 commits) has the nation’s fifth-best class after finishing 67th last cycle. Florida (16 commits) is sixth after finishing No. 19 in 2026. UCLA is at No. 7 after finishing No. 63 nationally last year. To best illustrate the matter, here’s the nation’s Top 10: 1) Texas A&M; 2) Oklahoma; 3) Notre Dame; 4) Miami; 5) Penn State; 6) Florida; 7) UCLA; 8) Southern Cal; 9) Ohio State; 10) Kentucky. While seeing Georgia at No. 33 is odd, Florida, UCLA and Kentucky all having Top 10 classes right now is even more obtuse. No. 4: Georgia feels good about its 2026 class and the core of its 2025 signees. There’s no need to spend heavily on players that will be waiting in the wings, developing behind older talent. That’s not a wise allocation of NIL and revenue-share resources. Funds need to go toward players who will be on the field. There’s an inordinately low number of defensive commitments for the class. There’s just South Florida 3-star LB Temorris Campbell Jr. right now. The Bulldogs, with a championship defensive pedigree, have had the following number of defensive commits at this time of year during this decade: 2026: 4

4 2025: 3

3 2024: 5

5 2023: 3

3 2022: 8

8 2021: 5

5 2020: 5

There’s also the point that none of what mattered five or even two years ago factors into what’s happening now. The game has changed considerably. Every program has a war chest to incentivize a blue-chip recruit to choose its school. The depth will be more evenly distributed in a true power conference like the Big Ten or the SEC. There are many who feel recruiting has changed so much that they no longer recognize it or can’t follow it. At least not until December. For all those folks, there’s a need to also track what really matters: How do the Bulldogs compare to the rest of the SEC? The way players are being drawn to campus has changed. Clearly. What hasn’t changed is that if a program is playing to win, it better be winning the talent arms race compared to its conference opponents. How does Georgia compare in SEC? LSU is the immediate outlier in the conference. The Tigers signed only 19 high school recruits a year ago, but seven of those were Top 50 overall prospects. They also brought in 40 players from the transfer portal. They have just five 2027 high school commits, but there are a pair of 5-stars and another in the Top 100. That’s why the Tigers have the nation’s No. 44 class. Lane Kiffin will now cherry-pick and pay for elite talent but see the bulk of his roster forged in the portal with proven players.