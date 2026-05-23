Early home runs power Georgia Tech baseball to ACC championship game

Georgia Tech players celebrate their win over Miami during the ACC semifinals on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. (Courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics)

The top-seeded Yellow Jackets dispatched No. 5 seed Miami, 9-3, on Saturday afternoon in the ACC semifinals at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Georgia Tech (47-9) advances to Sunday’s ACC championship game, where it will face the winner of No. 2 seed North Carolina and 14th-seeded Pittsburgh at noon.

Vahn Lackey hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Ryan Zuckerman had a pair of two-run homers in the third and fourth innings, as the Yellow Jackets flew to a 6-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, Alex Hernandez had a leadoff walk and moved to third on a single by Carson Kerce. Hernandez scored on a wild pitch, boosting the lead to 7-0.