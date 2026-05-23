Early home runs power Georgia Tech baseball to ACC championship game

Georgia Tech baseball keeps on ramblin’.
The top-seeded Yellow Jackets dispatched No. 5 seed Miami, 9-3, on Saturday afternoon in the ACC semifinals at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Georgia Tech baseball keeps on ramblin’.
The top-seeded Yellow Jackets dispatched No. 5 seed Miami, 9-3, on Saturday afternoon in the ACC semifinals at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Georgia Tech (47-9) advances to Sunday’s ACC championship game, where it will face the winner of No. 2 seed North Carolina and 14th-seeded Pittsburgh at noon.
Vahn Lackey hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Ryan Zuckerman had a pair of two-run homers in the third and fourth innings, as the Yellow Jackets flew to a 6-0 lead.
In the fifth inning, Alex Hernandez had a leadoff walk and moved to third on a single by Carson Kerce. Hernandez scored on a wild pitch, boosting the lead to 7-0.
Miami (38-18) scored two runs in the sixth, and Georgia Tech added a run, but the Hurricanes never seriously threatened after that.