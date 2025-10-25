The good, the bad, the ugly: Shorthanded Hawks band together against Magic

Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (center right) blocks a shot by Magic forward Paolo Banchero on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. The Hawks scored a 111-107 win over the Magic. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

They also had a classic performance by guard Trae Young , who scored 11 of his team-high 25 points in the final six minutes of the game. Young also had six assists, two steals and one block.

Despite not having both Kristaps Porzingis and Zaccharie Risacher, the Hawks leaned on several of their young and developing players Friday night to down the Magic — a team that has given them trouble over the past couple of seasons.

They also had a classic performance by guard Trae Young , who scored 11 of his team-high 25 points in the final six minutes of the game. Young also had six assists, two steals and one block.

Despite not having both Kristaps Porzingis and Zaccharie Risacher, the Hawks leaned on several of their young and developing players Friday night to down the Magic — a team that has given them trouble over the past couple of seasons.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Hawks gutted it out and rallied back to pick up their first win of the season.

Collectively, the Hawks executed — especially down the stretch in making the Magic work for their shots.

The good: Unlike their first game of the season, the Hawks had a lot more good to celebrate Friday night.

Collectively, the Hawks executed — especially down the stretch in making the Magic work for their shots.

The good: Unlike their first game of the season, the Hawks had a lot more good to celebrate Friday night.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from the Hawks’ 111-107 win over the Magic at the Kia Center on Friday.

“We trust in him,” Hawks forward Jalen Johnson said. “He got everybody set and organized and in their spots and he just brought us home.”

“We trust in him,” Hawks forward Jalen Johnson said. “He got everybody set and organized and in their spots and he just brought us home.”

‘We got back and regrouped:’ Hawks adapt and rally in road win over Magic

But the Hawks had a huge night by forward Mouhamed Gueye , whose energy off the bench helped to tie everything together.

But the Hawks had a huge night by forward Mouhamed Gueye , whose energy off the bench helped to tie everything together.

Gueye finished with had 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block.

“Ever since he’s got here, he’s been a hard worker,” Johnson said. “He’s usually one of the first people on the court.

“So, Mo is a guy that stays ready. He doesn’t complain. He doesn’t cry about anything. He just keeps his head up and he works. He always walks around with a smile on his face. Has a handshake with everybody. So everybody loves Mo, and it’s great to see him have moments like this, and there’s gonna be many more times where he comes up big for us this year.”

His defensive awareness helped to cut off some of Paolo Banchero’s looks at the basket when he kept him in front or rotated to help.

But Gueye’s hustle to grab a loose ball with 5.1 seconds in the game put a stamp on a strong defensive possession to hold on to Friday’s win.