Atlanta Hawks Hawks rule out Porzingis, Risacher ahead of matchup in Orlando Porzingis is suffering from ‘flu-like symptoms, per the injury report. Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porziņģis will miss the team's game against the Orlando Magic on Friday with what the injury report called 'flu-like symptoms'. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Hawks will have to face Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and the Magic without the Unicorn. The team ruled out center Kristaps Porzingis just under three hours before tipoff for Friday’s game. Porzingis was listed as out on the team’s injury report with flu-like symptoms.

The team also downgraded Zaccharie Risacher from questionable to out two hours before tip-off. The 7-foot-3 center played in the Hawks' season opener on Wednesday, where he scored 20 points, and had seven rebounds and two assists. RELATED Hawks' Jalen Johnson shows his old form in regular-season return Porzingis traveled with the team to Orlando for Friday's matchup and participated in the team's shootaround that morning. Earlier this week, Porzingis revealed to the New York Times the condition that affected his energy levels during the NBA playoffs last season. Porzingis shared that doctors diagnosed him with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, often called POTS. It is an autonomic condition that causes a patient's heart rate to spike when they stand up.

Risacher briefly left the team’s season opener with a right ankle sprain.

The 20-year-old forward finished Wednesday’s game, but the team listed him as questionable in its initial injury report on Thursday evening. Center Onyeka Okongwu will likely start Friday’s game in the place of Porzingis, and the Hawks have several young bigs who can fill in the backup minutes. The Hawks have a few options to start in Risacher’s position. They could tap Nickeil Alexander-Walker or Luke Kennard to begin the game. In the past, they’ve also turned to wing Vit Krejci and could do so Friday to keep some continuity with the team’s second unit. “There’s things that you can control and other things you can’t,” Snyder said before Friday’s game. “Not having Zacch and KP tonight, it gives some other guys an opportunity that have been working and are ready to play. They get to do it, and it’s always a competitive game.” The Hawks face the Magic on the first night of back-to-back games, before hosting the Thunder on Saturday at State Farm Arena.