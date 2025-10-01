Atlanta Hawks Hawks guard Trae Young excited about new look roster Praises front office, says ‘we got to take advantage of it.’ Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young smiles during first day of Atlanta Hawks training camp at the team’s practice facility at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Tuesday, September 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

This summer, the Hawks added more size, more depth and more versatility to their roster. On paper, it’s one of the more talented rosters Hawks guard Trae Young has played with since the team drafted him 2018. “I think on paper you can probably say that, and I don’t think a bad thing or a diss to any of my other teams that I’ve been a part of,” Young said following the Hawks’ practice Tuesday.

“I think that’s just part of our team. And I mean kudos to the people upstairs that made some moves and things like that to get the guys that we have. But right now, it’s just the present. So, we got to take advantage of it, and who knows how long this team will stay together forever. So, we just got to make sure we’re locking in every day and getting ready for the next one.” This summer, the Hawks acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Celtics. They brought aboard for multiple years Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Timberwolves via a sign-and-trade agreement and they signed Luke Kennard to a multi-year deal. Porzingis, Alexander-Walker and Kennard all shot close to 40% or better on 3-point shots last season, giving the Hawks a chance to improve from their 35.8% clip last season. In addition, Porzingis and Alexander-Walker come with the expectation that they will help improve a Hawks defense that finished the regular season 18th (up from 30th in the 2023-24 season) in the NBA in defense.

The Hawks will take this season one step at a time as they build chemistry.

“It’s just a new year, a fresh year, where everybody’s 0-0, now, and we got some new pieces,” Young said. “And sometimes when you can bring in some new pieces, and talented pieces like we have, it can bring a fresh, new energy, and kind of lift your spirits. “And obviously, the expectations are higher than what they’ve been, from everybody but us, included as players. We’re not gonna take that lightly, and for me personally. So, I’m ready to go, and I know everybody around me is too.” Some national outlets project the Hawks will finish in the top six at the end of the regular season with a 47-35 record. This all comes as Young enters the final guaranteed year of his contract. Young has a player option for the 2026-27 season and has been vocal about his desire to win meaningful games in a Hawks uniform. While Young and the Hawks did not agree to a contract extension this summer, the 27-year-old has kept things in perspective.