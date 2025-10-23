‘It’s embarrassing’: Hawks grounded by Raptors in season opener

Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder confers with Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half in the home opener at State Farm Arena, Thursday, October 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Quick Stats: Jalen Johnson (22 points), Kristaps Porzingis (20 points) and Trae Young (22 points) combined for 64 of the Hawks’ 118 points.

Rapper 2 Chainz led the Hawks out before the start of the game and Quavo performed at halftime. But the Hawks struggled to match that energy, falling to the Raptors 138-118 in their season opener.

On a night where State Farm Arena pulled out the stops, the Hawks on-court performance didn’t quite live up to the show.

Turning point

The Hawks cut the deficit to five by the end of the first half. But when they returned after halftime, things quickly went off the rails.

Dyson Daniels picked up his fifth foul within the first 3:42. The Hawks couldn’t get a consistent stop before the Raptors eventually went on an 11-2 run, where they built a 101-85 lead.

The Hawks eventually cracked 100 points with 7:36 to play, off a Porzingis 3-pointer.

Highlight play

On a night where the Hawks had little to celebrate, Johnson reminded the league why he commands attention.