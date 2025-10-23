Hawks Logo
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks’ Jalen Johnson shows his old form in regular-season return

Johnson played the way Hawks fans have come to know — fast, without fear and with force.
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) hangs on the basket after dunking the ball during the second half in the home opener at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Toronto Raptors won 138-118 over Atlanta Hawks. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) hangs on the basket after dunking the ball during the second half in the home opener at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Toronto Raptors won 138-118 over Atlanta Hawks. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
27 minutes ago

Two hundred and seventy-two days. Nearly nine months. That’s the amount of time Hawks forward Jalen Johnson waited to get back to regular-season basketball.

Johnson’s return to the court Wednesday for a regular-season game was meant to have the hallmarks of a revenge game.

In a January meeting with the Raptors last season, the 23-year-old exited a game with a shoulder injury, diagnosed as a torn labrum, after trying to block a layup by Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. He underwent season-ending surgery after putting together one of the best seasons of his young career.

But Wednesday’s season opener against the Raptors didn’t have the tinge of revenge, with the Hawks losing 138-118.

Johnson, though, played the way Hawks fans have come to know — fast, without fear and with force.

He finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one blocked shot.

RELATED
Read more about the Hawks

“It’s good to see him out there,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said of Johnson’s night. “He loves playing. He’s been really focused on the things that he needs to do to help our team.”

Johnson had an efficient night on offense, making 7-of-13 overall shots. He cut to the basket, contorting his body to get by defenders. He found backdoor cuts to get to the basket for quick dunks.

Johnson showed that the time off had little impact on his speed. Johnson blew past defenders before putting on the brakes to finish finger-roll layups. He held that same control even when defenders fouled him and he completed the 3-point plays.

With 8:30 to play in the third quarter, Johnson isolated Raptors forward Scottie Barnes at half-court. Johnson blew by Barnes at the top of the key. As Johnson got to the elbow on the floor, Barnes grabbed and wrapped the Hawks forward around his elbow and pulled.

That gave the Hawks their smallest deficit before the Raptors pulled away for good.

Johnson’s opening-game performance does not come as too much of a surprise. He had two solid outings during the exhibition games, when he showed that he hadn’t missed a beat despite the hiatus.

But with the Hawks’ loss Wednesday, Johnson wants nothing more than the team to collectively do what they know they should.

“I mean, just communication,” Johnson said. “Like I said, our rotations have got to be better. I mean, it’s not too much that we have to overthink or anything. It’s simple stuff that we have to clean up. But we just got to be better than we were tonight.”

Snyder agreed.

“He’ll be the first one to throw his hand up and say he needs to do a better job defensively in transition, which is also good,” Snyder said. “Some of the things that he was doing, on the offense end, attacking the space and making plays for other people is something that we need as a team, and he’s capable of doing, and we need him to keep doing that.”

About the Author

More Stories

The Latest

Hawks vs Toronto home opener

The good, the bad, the ugly: Hawks lay an egg in season opener vs. Raptors

‘It’s embarrassing’: Hawks grounded by Raptors in season opener

Prime time: Hawks’ upgraded roster positions them for return to playoffs

Keep Reading

Maxey scores 40 points as 76ers rally to beat Celtics 117-116

New contract for Hawks’ Keaton Wallace a blessing, but more to achieve

Hawks’ Dyson Daniels grateful for new deal, excited for what’s to come

Featured

History of MARTA
THE FUTURE OF MARTA

MARTA was meant to go more places. Here’s why it doesn’t.

Ex-PSC candidate took notebook of Georgia Power trade secrets, police say

Buckhead HOA can’t keep neglecting historic Black cemetery, judge says