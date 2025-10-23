Atlanta Hawks Hawks’ Jalen Johnson shows his old form in regular-season return Johnson played the way Hawks fans have come to know — fast, without fear and with force. Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) hangs on the basket after dunking the ball during the second half in the home opener at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Toronto Raptors won 138-118 over Atlanta Hawks. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Two hundred and seventy-two days. Nearly nine months. That's the amount of time Hawks forward Jalen Johnson waited to get back to regular-season basketball. Johnson's return to the court Wednesday for a regular-season game was meant to have the hallmarks of a revenge game.

In a January meeting with the Raptors last season, the 23-year-old exited a game with a shoulder injury, diagnosed as a torn labrum, after trying to block a layup by Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. He underwent season-ending surgery after putting together one of the best seasons of his young career. But Wednesday's season opener against the Raptors didn't have the tinge of revenge, with the Hawks losing 138-118. Johnson, though, played the way Hawks fans have come to know — fast, without fear and with force. He finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one blocked shot.

"It's good to see him out there," Hawks coach Quin Snyder said of Johnson's night. "He loves playing. He's been really focused on the things that he needs to do to help our team."

Johnson had an efficient night on offense, making 7-of-13 overall shots. He cut to the basket, contorting his body to get by defenders. He found backdoor cuts to get to the basket for quick dunks. Johnson showed that the time off had little impact on his speed. Johnson blew past defenders before putting on the brakes to finish finger-roll layups. He held that same control even when defenders fouled him and he completed the 3-point plays. With 8:30 to play in the third quarter, Johnson isolated Raptors forward Scottie Barnes at half-court. Johnson blew by Barnes at the top of the key. As Johnson got to the elbow on the floor, Barnes grabbed and wrapped the Hawks forward around his elbow and pulled. That gave the Hawks their smallest deficit before the Raptors pulled away for good.