Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. Miami

We picked three and filed them under ‘easy,’ ‘interesting’ and ‘out there.’
Falcons running back Bijan Robinson scores a touchdown against San Francisco. (Kelley L. Cox/AP)
Falcons running back Bijan Robinson scores a touchdown against San Francisco. (Kelley L. Cox/AP)
By
16 minutes ago

It’s that time again.

The Falcons take on a dreadfully dysfunctional Miami Dolphins team Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The home team is a 7.5-point favorite — but let’s take a look at some of the other prop bets out there to get a better grasp of what we’re dealing with.

EASY: Bijan Robinson, 17.5 rushing attempts

The Bijan yardage totals and scoring props are getting a little stale, so let’s spice it up. Or maybe make it more boring? Not sure.

Either way, here’s the deal:

A failure to put the ball directly in his hands as many times as humanly possible this week would amount to coaching malfeasance. Which, you know … isn’t unheard of around here.

But as AJC columnist Michael Cunningham wrote earlier this week: just feed the man, man.

RELATED
Sign up for the weekly Dirty Birds Dispatch newsletter

INTERESTING: Michael Penix Jr., 1.5 passing touchdowns

This one’s got a real unstoppable force vs. immovable object vibe going on. To wit:

Penix, meanwhile, has a bone-bruised knee and just two career games with more than one passing touchdown. But he has been much better at home than on the road this season (103 passer rating at the Benz; 66.5 elsewhere).

Plug your nose and take the under.

OUT THERE: Total points scored, 44.5

Is a basic over/under really, truly “out there?” Nope. But reader: I’ve got no earthly idea how to handicap this one.

While neither team scores much (Dolphins: 20 points per game), both teams possess individual offensive pieces to do so. Theoretically. Sometimes.

Given each team’s defensive vulnerabilities (the Falcons’ otherwise solid unit didn’t look great after linebacker Divine Deablo departed with a fractured forearm against the 49ers), a 27-24 type of final score seems possible.

But I also wouldn’t be surprised if it was, like, 13-9.

Let’s go under.

Odds are sourced from DraftKings Sportsbook and BetMGM and are subject to change. The content provided is intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes. It does not constitute professional advice or the promotion or endorsement of gambling in any form.

Gambling is illegal in Georgia. It is your responsibility to ensure your activities follow local laws. If you or someone you know is seeking help for a gambling problem, contact 1-800-426-2537 (GAMBLER).

About the Author

Tyler Estep hosts the AJC Win Column, Atlanta's new weekly destination for all things sports. He also shepherds the Sports Daily and Braves Report newsletters to your inbox.

More Stories

The Latest

Falcons 49ers Football

Falcons’ Kirk Cousins is officially on standby because of Michael Penix Jr.’s left knee injury

Former Falcons Abraham, Dunn and Samuel advance in Hall of Fame process

Ex-Falcons WR Ray-Ray McCloud signs with Giants’ practice squad

Keep Reading

Falcons report card: Offense couldn’t make the most of opportunities

QB corner: Michael Penix Jr. on the 49ers

Crucial mistakes by defense and Penix prove too much to overcome as Falcons' 2-game win streak ends

Featured

History of MARTA
THE FUTURE OF MARTA

MARTA was meant to go more places. Here’s why it doesn’t.

Ex-PSC candidate took notebook of Georgia Power trade secrets, police say

Buckhead HOA can’t keep neglecting historic Black cemetery, judge says