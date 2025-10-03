3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. Miami

We picked three and filed them under ‘easy,’ ‘interesting’ and ‘out there.’

The Bijan yardage totals and scoring props are getting a little stale, so let’s spice it up. Or maybe make it more boring? Not sure.

The Falcons take on a dreadfully dysfunctional Miami Dolphins team Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The home team is a 7.5-point favorite — but let’s take a look at some of the other prop bets out there to get a better grasp of what we’re dealing with.

This one’s got a real unstoppable force vs. immovable object vibe going on. To wit:

But as AJC columnist Michael Cunningham wrote earlier this week : just feed the man, man.

A failure to put the ball directly in his hands as many times as humanly possible this week would amount to coaching malfeasance. Which, you know … isn’t unheard of around here .

Penix, meanwhile, has a bone-bruised knee and just two career games with more than one passing touchdown. But he has been much better at home than on the road this season (103 passer rating at the Benz; 66.5 elsewhere).

Plug your nose and take the under.

OUT THERE: Total points scored, 44.5

Is a basic over/under really, truly “out there?” Nope. But reader: I’ve got no earthly idea how to handicap this one.

While neither team scores much (Dolphins: 20 points per game), both teams possess individual offensive pieces to do so. Theoretically. Sometimes.