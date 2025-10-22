Falcons’ Kirk Cousins is officially on standby because of Michael Penix Jr.’s left knee injury
Penix: ‘I’m just going to continue to get better.’
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff (47) forces a fumble against Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)
FLOWERY BRANCH – With Falcons starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffering a bone bruise to his left knee, Kirk Cousins is on standby.
Penix was projected to be limited to in practice on Wednesday. The team had to issue an estimated report because they didn’t have a practice. They went through a walk-through.
“I’m not going to put him in harm’s way,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said on Wednesday.
Penix suffered the injury in the 20-10 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Morris said he wants to see Penix practice on Thursday to better evaluate his movement.
“I still feel really good about him, he’s the ultimate tough guy,” Morris said.
Penix said it was his left knee.
“I feel good,” Penix said. “I’m just going to continue to get better.”
Penix, who injured his right knee in college, is hoping to be ready by Sunday and he expects to play.
“That’s the plan,” Penix said.
Cousins, who was the starter for the first 14 games last season, is the backup quarterback. He played in mop-up duty in the 30-0 loss to the Panthers on Sept. 21.
“It gives you a lot of comfort knowing that you have Kirk,” Morris said. “Obviously, it’s going to be based on Mike’s injury status.”
Norton update: Offensive tackle Storm Norton, who was the swing tackle for the past two seasons, returned to practice on Wednesday from short-term injured reserve.
McCloud update: Morris said that Ray-Ray McCloud was released for “performance based” issues and that it was in the “best interests” of the team.
Injury update: Norton and safety Jordan Fuller (knee) fully participated in the walk-through.
Penix, wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring), running back Tyler Allgeier (hip/knee), cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (calf), left tackle Jake Matthews (ankle) and defensive tackle Zach Harrison (knee) were limited.
Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm), outside linebacker Jalon Walker (groin) and cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) were out.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
