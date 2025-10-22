Falcons’ Kirk Cousins is officially on standby because of Michael Penix Jr.’s left knee injury

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff (47) forces a fumble against Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

Penix: ‘I’m just going to continue to get better.’

Penix was projected to be limited to in practice on Wednesday. The team had to issue an estimated report because they didn’t have a practice. They went through a walk-through.

FLOWERY BRANCH – With Falcons starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffering a bone bruise to his left knee, Kirk Cousins is on standby.

“I’m not going to put him in harm’s way,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said on Wednesday.

Penix suffered the injury in the 20-10 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Morris said he wants to see Penix practice on Thursday to better evaluate his movement.

“I still feel really good about him, he’s the ultimate tough guy,” Morris said.

Penix said it was his left knee.