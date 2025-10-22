Atlanta Falcons Dolphins expected to follow 49ers example and test Falcons run defense The Falcons will face a Dolphins team likely to lean on running back De’Von Achane and fullback Alec Ingold in Sunday’s matchup. Atlanta Falcons linebacker JD Bertrand, right, and safety Xavier Watts stretch during minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Flowery Branch. Bertrand is expected to get more playing time with Divine Deablo out. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — After his team gave up 174 yards rushing Sunday, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is expecting Miami to "copy and paste" the 49ers' game plan. The Falcons (3-3) are set to face the Dolphins (1-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. "You can bet that they're going to copy and paste some of the concepts that got the best of us on Sunday night," Ulbrich said.

The Falcons give up 124 yards rushing per game, which ranks 20th in the NFL. The Dolphins feature running back De'Von Achane and averaged 92.4 yards per game, which ranks 29th in the league. Fullback Alec Ingold helps to pave the way for Achane. "Yeah, without a doubt," Ulbrich said when asked if he's expecting the Dolphins to run the ball. "They're one of the other few teams in this league now that still plays 21 personnel (two running backs and one tight end) on a consistent basis." Running the ball is secondary for most NFL teams as the league has evolved into more of a made-for-TV passing league. "When you play the San Franciscos of the world, it's like, I remember back when I was playing, I'd come in on Tuesdays and I'd sort the first- and second-down (videotape) and (it would) always be 21 personnel," Ulbrich said. "That was the No. 1 grouping. That doesn't exist anymore."

The concept of a fullback is new to some of the younger players.

"I remember when I was coaching in college at UCLA, half the guys didn't know what a fullback was," Ulbrich said. "Who's that guy lining up in front of the running back? Miami is one of those teams that has not only a fullback, but a good fullback. It's similar to (San Francisco's Kyle) Juszczyk in the fact that he's got versatility." Ingold has one carry for 3 yards and four catches for 36 yards. "Obviously, he can do all the fullback stuff, the blocking stuff and lead blocking for the run game," Ulbrich said. "But he also can do some stuff in the passing game because he's got a little bit more athleticism than a traditional fullback." The Falcons also will have to replace linebacker Divine Deablo, who suffered a fractured forearm Sunday in the loss to the 49ers. The Falcons plan to use a committee approach to replace Deablo. "He's unique in the fact that he is, from an athletic profile standpoint he's very (defensive back)-ish, (but) from a size standpoint he's very linebacker-ish," Ulbrich said. "So, we're going to replace him with that."

JD Bertrand replaced Deablo against the 49ers and finished with 10 tackles. Also, safety DeMarcco Hellams played nine defensive snaps. Ulbrich said he plans to use some defensive backs in Deablo's role. "We're fortunate that we have a JD Bertrand here that is insanely intelligent, and he understands our scheme at the highest level," Ulbrich said. "So he's going to get a great opportunity to play some more. There are some other guys, too, that are going to step in and do some of what Divine does." The Falcons also have converted linebacker Ronnie Harrison, a former safety on the practice squad. Safety Jordan Fuller had his return-to-play window opened last week. Also, Josh Woods is a backup inside linebacker. "It's a combination of all of those guys," Ulbrich said. "We're going to give everybody a little bit of Divine's role. There is a competitive element this week to see who does the best and who deserves the opportunity to play a little bit more." Bertrand, who played at Blessed Trinity and Notre Dame, is expected to get most of the action.