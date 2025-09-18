Weekend Predictions: Wins for Falcons, Georgia Tech

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Minneapolis. Atlanta travels to Charlotte, N.C., to face the Panthers this Sunday. (Mike Stewart/AP)

The record is unblemished. The high preseason expectations are being met. You can feel the optimism in the air.

Weekend Predictions is 3-0 after another winning week picking games against the spread. I predicted the Bulldogs and Jackets would lose. I was wrong. But I took Tech and Tennessee as underdogs so, really, I was right.

Falcons (-5½) at Panthers

Panthers coach Dave Canales benched Bryce Young last season after he struggled during the team’s 0-2 start. Young is struggling again for the 0-2 Panthers, but Canales told reporters his confidence is “super high” in Young. That seems unwise. Then again, Young is 2-1 against the Falcons, including the overtime victory in the 2024 season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.