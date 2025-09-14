AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 4: Georgia moves up heading into off week

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (left) runs against Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart praised Stockton after the game, saying, "I thought he grew up tonight. He grew up a lot." (Jason Getz/AJC)

The win was enough to move Georgia up in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings , as the Bulldogs moved from the No. 6 spot up to No. 5.

Georgia found a way to maintain its unbeaten mark to start the 2025 season, as it knocked off Tennessee in overtime on Saturday.

Stockton’s performance certainly seemed to open some eyes, even if Georgia always believed in its quarterback.

His most impressive play came on his final official pass attempt, as he found London Humphreys for a 28-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton came up big in the win , as he threw for 304 yards while accounting for three touchdowns.

“He’s so tough,” Smart said. “I mean, he takes shot after shot. You know, I thought he did a good job with the run game — I’m talking about his run game. He saved us on a couple of third downs. In the red area he made a couple runs. That plus-one run game can be big for us if he can protect himself. I thought he grew up tonight. He grew up a lot. He stood it in there. The fourth-down throw that he made was really good."

While Georgia was thrilled to beat No. 15 Tennessee, the road ahead does not get any easier. The Bulldogs welcome No. 14 Alabama into Athens after an off week. Georgia also has games against No. 22 Auburn, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 8 Texas and No. 18 Georgia Tech.

With concerns on the offensive line and in the secondary, Georgia plans to use the off week before the Alabama game to get better.

“It doesn’t get any easier from here,” Smart said. “Look, our league, I don’t know what’s going on with college football today, this league is tough. Every Saturday, I think games are going to be like that. I told our team I would not be shocked at all if it’s a fourth-quarter game that comes down to one possession, which it did.”

Georgia does not play this weekend before hosting Alabama at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC on Sept. 27.

Below you can see the full AP Poll Top 25 for Week 4.