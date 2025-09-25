Sports Weekend Predictions: Another trifecta for Georgia, Georgia Tech, Falcons Despite recent struggles and coaching shakeups, teams from across the Peach State are picked to cover in key matchups. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris watches as his team fails to score against the Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. Atlanta will next host the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. (Rusty Jones/AP)

They say you can’t win ‘em all. They don’t say you have to lose in embarrassing fashion. That was a problem for both the Falcons and Weekend Predictions last time out. My awful week of picking games against the spread included backing the Falcons as road favorites and watching them fail to score. It was a humbling experience for them and me. My record is still (barely) above water, so at least I’m still better off than the Falcons (1-2).

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gives quarterback Gunner Stockton a play during the final minutes of play against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Jason Getz/AJC)

RELATED Why games like Georgia-Alabama won’t be once-in-a-decade events in new SEC No. 16 Georgia Tech (-13½) at Wake Forest Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson was among the coaches who quit their jobs while citing distaste for the transfer portal and NIL (coincidentally, all of them were facing more losing). The Deacons replaced Clawson with Dave Dickert. He somehow won eight games at Washington State last season as the program wandered the conference realignment wilderness. Wake didn’t score during the second half of a home loss to NC State on Sept. 11. The defense appears to be much better after it was atrocious in 2024. I’m thinking that Dickert, an ex-defensive coordinator, used the bye week to come up with a good plan to limit Tech’s explosive plays. Jackets win, but Deacons cover as big home underdogs. Wake didn’t score during the second half of a home loss to NC State on Sept. 11. The defense appears to be much better after it was atrocious in 2024. I’m thinking that Dickert, an ex-defensive coordinator, used the bye week to come up with a good plan to limit Tech’s explosive plays. Jackets win, but Deacons cover as big home underdogs. RELATED No. 16 Georgia Tech looking to buck trend of losing to unranked ACC foes Middle Tennessee (+7½) at Kennesaw State I abandoned Kennesaw State just in time for the Owls to play their best game of the season to beat Arkansas State. You’re welcome, KSU fans. The Owls (2-2) already matched their win total from last season. I think this line is too high, though. Give me Middle Tennessee with the points.

RELATED Kennesaw State football gets double the impact from Benyard twins Other college games of interest No. 1 Ohio State (-8½) at Washington There are some things we know for sure about coach Ryan Day. He loses to Michigan often. He loses to Oregon sometimes (just not in the postseason). But Day doesn’t lose to other Big Ten teams (48-0) and he doesn’t lose after bye weeks (10-0). This is Day’s first game against Washington. The Huskies will cover behind a big game from quarterback Demond Williams Jr. No. 6 Oregon (+3½) at No. 3 Penn State The Ducks routed Oklahoma State, Northwestern and Oregon State. Beating Power 4 foes badly always counts for something. There was a time when I’d go against Penn State coach James Franklin as a favorite in a big game, but he shed some baggage as an underachiever with last year’s run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Also, Ducks coach Dan Lanning hasn’t been good as an underdog (1-3-1 ATS). Penn State is my pick. The Ducks routed Oklahoma State, Northwestern and Oregon State. Beating Power 4 foes badly always counts for something. There was a time when I’d go against Penn State coach James Franklin as a favorite in a big game, but he shed some baggage as an underachiever with last year’s run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Also, Ducks coach Dan Lanning hasn’t been good as an underdog (1-3-1 ATS). Penn State is my pick. RELATED SEC coaches: Thick skin needed to endure ‘ignorance’ of critics overlooking parity No. 4 LSU (+1½) at No. 13 Ole Miss

ESPN produced a feature on Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s transformation from “punk kid” to “elder statesman.” Kiffin says he gave up alcohol and is more focused on spending quality time with his kids. Good for him. This game will be the start of LSU coach Brian Kelly’s inevitable slide from undefeated to four losses. I like Ole Miss to cover. ESPN produced a feature on Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s transformation from “punk kid” to “elder statesman.” Kiffin says he gave up alcohol and is more focused on spending quality time with his kids. Good for him. This game will be the start of LSU coach Brian Kelly’s inevitable slide from undefeated to four losses. I like Ole Miss to cover. Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to his coaches in the booth during the second half against Georgia State on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Oxford, Miss. Kiffin says he gave up alcohol and is more focused on spending quality time with his kids. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP) No. 8 Florida State (-7) at Virginia Maybe Clemson misses ex-coordinator Tony Elliott after all. It didn’t seem that way when Elliott’s Virginia teams produced weak offensive numbers while the Tigers scored lots of points. Now, Clemson’s offense is a mess while using lots of holder players and the Cavaliers are scoring 46 points per game with a lot of transfer players. I like Virginia as a strong home underdog. Auburn (+6½) at No. 9 Texas A&M