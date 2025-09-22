What the Falcons had to say after the loss to the Panthers

On the game: “It’s only week 3. This game is not going to define us.”

On what happened after the fine showing in Minnesota: “It was the whole group. I think our starting field position for our offense was like the 15-yard line. They were starting on the 45- and 50-yard line. It’s hard to win games like that.”

On Michael Penix Jr. being so young: “It was on a lot of people. It was Week 3. We can get on a hot streak and put this behind us.”

On the game: “The whole group. Every phase just wasn’t good enough. At one moment we could have took the momentum back. Then the next thing you know, we’re not doing well on special teams. The defense is not responding. It was just the snowball effect. It just wasn’t a good day for us.”

On how to move forward: “We have to look ourselves in the mirror and see why we lost this way. The biggest thing is to be honest with each other. Why did this happen. Learn from this.”

On Michael Penix. “It’s just like when we are winning, can we bounce back. We’re going to tell Mike to keep your eyes up. There are still (14) more games. Stuff like that… you can talk about it all day, but we have to execute."

