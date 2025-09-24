Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Raheem Morris declares that Penix still is team’s quarterback Former starting QB Kirk Cousins played in relief Sunday during the 30-0 loss to the Panthers. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Rusty Jones/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — If the Falcons’ offense continues to struggle, the calls for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins will grow louder. FLOWERY BRANCH — If the Falcons’ offense continues to struggle, the calls for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins will grow louder. But for now, the Falcons are sticking with Michael Penix Jr. after they were beaten 30-0 by the previously winless Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Mike is our quarterback,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday. “We have a lot of confidence in Mike. We are moving forward with Mike. Mike is the guy until I let you guys know otherwise. Mike is our guy.” RELATED Falcons QB Michael Penix: ‘We’ve got to do better. We’ve got to execute and put points on the board’ Morris pointed that Cousins had a string of subpar games before he was replaced last season. “Kirk lost his job last year,” Morris said. “We’re not even close to that moment with Mike. Mike had a bad game. We had a bad day as a team. It’s easy for everybody to pile on particularly … the head coach, the coordinator, obviously the quarterback are first in line for the wounds.” Penix completed 18 of 36 passes for 172 yards and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He finished with a passer rating of 40.5 in his sixth start in the league.

Matt Ryan had a similar game in the second game of his career. He led the Falcons to a victory over Detroit and then in the next game faced the late Monte Kiffin and a stout Bucs defense. Ryan completed 13 of 33 passes for 138 yards and two interceptions. He had a passer rating of 29.6

Ryan rebounded, behind a strong rushing attack, to lead the Falcons to the 11-5 and a wild-card playoff berth. “I feel like Mike is going to bounce back (Wednesday),” Morris said. “I feel like he’s going to bounce back Thursday, Friday and then (going) into the game and into the future here.” Penix has posted a 2-4 record since taking over after the benching of Cousins. Against the Panthers, the offense did not even reach the red zone. “We drafted this young man for a reason,” Morris said. “For his mental toughness, his physical toughness and his ability to play the quarterback position.” Penix believes that he can get the offense rolling. During training camp, things were going so well he predicted that the offense would be “unstoppable” and one of the top ranked units in the league. Penix believes that he can get the offense rolling. During training camp, things were going so well he predicted that the offense would be “unstoppable” and one of the top ranked units in the league.

“We have to execute the small details,” Penix said. “Do all of the small things in order for us to be able to make big-time plays. It starts with me. I have to be better with my execution to help us win football games. Also, throw it to the wide-open receivers when they are open.” RELATED As Falcons offense sputters, Raheem Morris has a problem on his hands The Falcons are moving offensive coordinator Zac Robinson down to the field and sending offensive assistant coach K.J. Black up to the press box. The Falcons have had communication and play-calling issues. “It will be good just to be able to have him talk to on the sideline,” Penix said. “So, he can tell us what he’s seeing as well and why he’s calling certain plays in the series that’s coming up. So, it should be good.” Penix was not consulted about the move. The Falcons’ passing attack has been lacking, as no wide receivers nor tight ends have scored a touchdown.

“I just have got to hit them,” Penix said about the passing attack. “I’ve got to see them and hit them.” Wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard was terminated for “performance based” issues, according to Morris. Penix said the wide receivers are coping. “I wouldn’t say it’s frustration,” Penix said. “I feel like the guys have been great. Everybody wants to make plays and when you’re not making plays, it’s tough. But at the end of the day, the guys are rallying around each other. It’s been all positive. (We are) just trying to figure out a way for us to get better.” Penix was pulled in the fourth quarter for Cousins against the Panthers. Morris didn’t like that Penix was getting discouraged during his woeful outing. “I got feedback from DJ (Williams), my quarterback coach,” Penix said. “He always tells me to keep (my) head up. Don’t show those discouraging moments. But I’m human. I ain’t perfect. I want to be perfect. So, sometimes I do get discouraged whenever I’m not.”