Falcons QB Michael Penix: ‘We’ve got to do better. We’ve got to execute and put points on the board’

On whether the Panthers did anything differently that he didn’t expect on defense: “No, I wouldn’t say they did anything different. They just out-executed us today.”

On the situation with the headsets: “It was just tough. It was going in and out. But throughout the game, it did get better and we were able to fix it, figure it out and be able to execute.”

On whether he felt OK fundamentally today: “No, I felt good. You just can’t miss. You can’t miss, man. It’s the best. We’re playing the best of the best. And I’ve got to make sure I give my guys opportunities to make plays. I did mess up on that at times during the game.”

On not throwing a touchdown pass to a wide receiver or a tight end this season: “Execution. Again, that’s all it is. Execution. I’ve got to find those guys when they’re open and get those guys the opportunity to make those plays. It will come. It will come. Three games in, we’ve got a long season to go.”

On whether he is surprised by the team’s performance today: “Obviously, this is not what we wanted. This is not what we wanted. We prepared at a high level to make sure we came out here and got the results that we wanted, but we didn’t. They were a better team today. I feel like the defense played amazing, and we put them in a lot of bad spots. Obviously, the pick-six put points on the board and not getting us in good enough field goal position so we can knock those down and so the defense, not having a short field. And I feel like the defense played extremely well. As the offense, starting with me, we’ve got to do better. We’ve got to execute and put points on the board. And that’s what it’s all about.”

On whether plays coming in late have been an issue: “I don’t know. I just do what I’m told in the headset and keep it pushing. I can’t control that. I know the plays. Once I hear the play, I’ve just got to make sure I get the guys out of the huddle so we can go execute at a high level.”

On the second interception if WR Ray-Ray McCloud III would have had a shot at the pass had he not slipped: “I think he would have had a shot at it. I guess we’ll never know. It’s a pick.”

On if he was OK with sitting while QB Kirk Cousins finished the game or if he would have preferred to play it out and get something going: “I’m never OK with not playing. At the end of the day, I listen to my head coach and he did what he feels is best for the team. The decision that was made by him. So I’ve got to respect it and I’ve got to be there to support (quarterback) Kirk (Cousins) whenever he is out there because he does that for me.”

