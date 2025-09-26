Everything to know about the Alabama-Georgia showdown on Saturday

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greets quarterback Gunner Stockton following their 44-41 overtime win against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Smart is regarded generally as the top coach in college football. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Alabama’s offense featured quarterback Jalen Milroe last season, who presented a challenge as a dynamic runner with a big arm, whereas Smart has indicated Simpson to be a more accurate passer with an ability to read and manipulate defenses.

“They package plays, they do a good job of setting up plays in terms of what they carry for that game, complements formations, they’re not predictable with what they do and they balance you up with tempo.”

“They’re very efficient, they’re playing at a high level, (and) I think (Grubb) has gotten really comfortable with Ty (Simpson) at quarterback and timing of throws, the vision an awareness of coverage, the ability to run the ball and set up shots off play action,” Smart said, asked about the influence Grubb has had in the Alabama offense.

Grubb is back at the side of Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer after a one-year stint in the NFL as the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, looking to rekindle the success the two enjoyed together when DeBoer was a head coach at Sioux Falls (2007-09), Fresno State (2017-21) and Washington (2022-23).

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has a new mind to match football wits with, as it will be celebrated offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb calling Alabama’s plays from Sanford Stadium coaches’ box on Saturday.

“His last two outings,” Smart said, “I don’t know that I’ve seen an incompletion. Like, the ball does not hit the ground, he’s been accurate, and he’s been quick with the ball.”

It’s led Smart to refer to Simpson as “the hottest quarterback right now in all of college football” now that Grubb is in sync with the Tide’s offensive personnel.

Former Bulldogs defensive back Derion Kendrick celebrates following Georgia's 33-18 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AJC 2022)

Alabama lost its opening game this season on the road at Florida State, 31-17, but the Tide crossed midfield seven times, and it has yet to turn the ball over this season.

To Smart’s point, Simpson set a school record in Grubb’s offense with 17 completions and zero incompletions in a 73-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe and followed that with a 24-of-29 passing performance in which two of the five incompletions were dropped passes.

DeBoer will influence the Alabama offense still, but the sense is Smart is more heavily involved in the Georgia defense, overseeing defensive coordinator and play-caller Glenn Schumann.

It’s a chess match of sorts, to be sure, with hours of videotape study and scouting having gone into the game-planning and dozens of in-game adjustments with each down and distance and score.

Grubb, himself, has had plenty to look at and consider when preparing to face a Georgia defense that consistently ranks among the most versatile and talented in the nation.

“They’re super multiple in what they do; they can get to about any coverage scheme they need to,” Grubb said. “Pressure packages are very advanced on third down, so we have to be ready for that. I think their guys run to the football, they play hard in between the whistle, physical up front.

“They’ll be a good test.”