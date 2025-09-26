Everything to know about the Alabama-Georgia showdown on Saturday

Where: Sanford Stadium (cap. 93,033)
Rankings and records: No. 5 Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC); No. 17 Alabama (2-1, 0-0)
TV/radio: ABC/Georgia Bulldog Sports Network and SiriusXM 84
Weather: Mostly sunny with a high of 81 degrees, low to mid-70s at kickoff
Series: Alabama leads 44-26-4. The Crimson Tide won in Tuscaloosa last season, 41-34.
Key injuries: Georgia — offensive tackle Earnest Greene lll (back) is doubtful, TE Ethan Barbour (ankle) is out; Alabama — linebacker Jah-Marien Latham (neck) is out, defensive tackle Tim Keenan lll (ankle) is probable, TE Danny Lewis Jr. is probable.
Last meeting: Alabama won 41-34 in a wild shootout at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide charged to a 30-7 halftime lead with Georgia receivers dropping key passes and Tide quarterback Milroe running for two of Alabama’s four first-half touchdowns. Carson Beck rallied the Bulldogs back into the lead with three second-half touchdown passes, UGA going up 34-33 with 2:31 remaining. Milroe, however, connected with Ryan Williams on a 75-yard touchdown pass 13 seconds later and Alabama went back up 41-34. Beck drove Georgia to the Tide’s 20-yard line, but his fade pass for Colbie Young was intercepted by Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown in the end zone with 43 seconds left, and the Tide ran out the clock for the win.
Betting line: Georgia opened as a 4.5-point favorite, but the line has fluctuated down to 3 points as of Friday.
Tickets: The game is sold out. Tickets on the secondary market having been selling this week over face value, starting at $467 in the upper level and $581 each in the lower deck.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart is regarded generally as the top coach in college football, with a sterling resume that features two College Football Playoff championships, three SEC championship game crowns and a 108-19 record. Smart’s record against Alabama, however, stands at 1-6, with that sole victory coming in the 2022 CFP championship game by a 33-18 count in Indianapolis. This is Smart’s first game against the Tide as Georgia’s head coach at Sanford Stadium, as Alabama has not played in Athens since the 2015 season.
Georgia has won a school-record 33 consecutive home games at Sanford Stadium dating to a 20-17 double-overtime loss to South Carolina during the 2019 season. The Bulldogs have beaten 10 Top 25 teams within the home win streak, including five that were ranked in the top 10. Smart, in his 10th season as the Bulldogs’ head coach, is 17-0 in night games at Sanford Stadium.
