Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia’s Kirby Smart at halftime: ‘We had no answer for (Jalen) Milroe’

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart walks onto the field after arriving before Georgia’s game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Al. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart walks onto the field after arriving before Georgia’s game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Al. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
4 minutes ago

TUSCALOOSA — There wasn’t much Kirby Smart could say at halftime with Georgia trailing Alabama 30-7.

“The most important thing is we have to get some stops,” Smart told ABC. “Alabama has been really explosive tonight. We had no answer for (Jalen) Milroe. He’s a great athlete, phenomenal athlete. We’ve struggled to tackle him. We don’t have the edges.”

At the half, Milroe was 18-of-21 passing for 199 yards, a touchdown and an interception, also rushing for 106 yards an 2 touchdowns on nine carries.

“In 100 years,” ABC announcer Chris Fowler said after Alabama took a 28-0 lead on the fifth play of the second quarter, “did you expect to see anything like this?”

“Alabama came in with plan,” Kirk Herbstreit noted, “not just running, but the throwing of Jalen Milroe.”

Carson Beck, meanwhile, struggled with just 8-of-17 passing for 100 yards with two interceptions — and an intentional grounding call from the end zone that led to an Alabama safety, making it 30-7 late in the second quarter.

“It’s been a nightmare the first 30 minutes for Beck,” Fowler concluded.

ExploreSEC Power Poll: All eyes on highly anticipated Georgia-Alabama matchup

Georgia gifted the Tide its third touchdown when Beck called an audible that receiver Arian Smith appeared to miss, leading to a Alabama interception at the Georgia 29-yard-line.

Alabama cashed in three plays later, making it 21-0 on Germie Bernard’s 7-yard touchdown run with 2:21 left in the opening quarter.

“Our offense hasn’t been bad, we just can’t get our offense on the field,” Smart said, “and we haven’t stopped him, and we turned the ball over.”

Alabama first-year coach Kalen DeBoer said Milroe is simply taking to his coaching.

“He’s just staying within himself, we’re putting him in good spots and guys are blocking for him,” DeBoer said. “Hh’s really progressed, you’re seeing him do what we’re asking him to do.”

About the Author

Follow Mike Griffith on twitter

Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

How to watch Georgia-Alabama: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia vs. Alabama predictions, expert picks, spread and odds
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Everything to know about No. 2 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kirby Smart on Nick Saban being retired: ‘I don’t get any more chances to beat him’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia vs. Alabama predictions, expert picks, spread and odds
How to watch Georgia-Alabama: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds
Everything to know about No. 2 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama
Featured
Placeholder Image

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents