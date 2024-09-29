“In 100 years,” ABC announcer Chris Fowler said after Alabama took a 28-0 lead on the fifth play of the second quarter, “did you expect to see anything like this?”

“Alabama came in with plan,” Kirk Herbstreit noted, “not just running, but the throwing of Jalen Milroe.”

Carson Beck, meanwhile, struggled with just 8-of-17 passing for 100 yards with two interceptions — and an intentional grounding call from the end zone that led to an Alabama safety, making it 30-7 late in the second quarter.

“It’s been a nightmare the first 30 minutes for Beck,” Fowler concluded.

Georgia gifted the Tide its third touchdown when Beck called an audible that receiver Arian Smith appeared to miss, leading to a Alabama interception at the Georgia 29-yard-line.

Alabama cashed in three plays later, making it 21-0 on Germie Bernard’s 7-yard touchdown run with 2:21 left in the opening quarter.

“Our offense hasn’t been bad, we just can’t get our offense on the field,” Smart said, “and we haven’t stopped him, and we turned the ball over.”

Alabama first-year coach Kalen DeBoer said Milroe is simply taking to his coaching.

“He’s just staying within himself, we’re putting him in good spots and guys are blocking for him,” DeBoer said. “Hh’s really progressed, you’re seeing him do what we’re asking him to do.”