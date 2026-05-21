Former Georgia linebacker suspended from coaching in Alabama

Former Georgia linebacker Jake Ganus (right), who played for the Bulldogs during the 2015 season, has been suspended by the Alabama High School Athletic Association and is not permitted to coach for the upcoming season. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC 2015)

Jake Ganus took the job at Pell City after leading Moody to an AHSAA state championship.

Jake Ganus took the job at Pell City after leading Moody to an AHSAA state championship.

The AHSAA announced late Wednesday that Ganus and Pell City would face sanctions for recruiting violations. The AHSAA did not specify what actions led to the decision.

Former Georgia football linebacker Jake Ganus , now coach at Pell City High in Alabama, has been suspended by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

Ganus is not permitted to coach in the AHSAA for the upcoming season. Additionally, Pell City will be barred from the 2026-27 postseason.

Ganus, who played for Chelsea High School in Alabama, took over at Pell City in December on the heels of leading Moody High to a state championship.

Ganus was already serving AHSAA sanctions after an incident of flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct, according to the Trussville Tribune. The disciplinary action was handed down “after photos surfaced showing players and some staff members smoking cigars” in the locker room after Moody’s title win. Ganus was prohibited from coaching the first game of the 2026-27 football season.

Ganus played for Georgia in 2015 after transferring from UAB, which had announced it was shuttering its football program at the time.