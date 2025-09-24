Georgia Bulldogs Steve Spurrier sounds off on the Gunner Stockton Heisman Trophy hype Meanwhile, Mark Richt stresses the importance of the Georgia quarterback’s ‘defining moment.’ Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton ranks fourth among the Heisman Trophy favorites a quarter of the way through the season after his recent performance lifted the Bulldogs to a 44-41 overtime win over Tennessee. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATHENS — Gunner Stockton said he’s living a dream, and the current Heisman Trophy odds are providing evidence of such. ATHENS — Gunner Stockton said he’s living a dream, and the current Heisman Trophy odds are providing evidence of such. Stockton stands fourth among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, which is recognized as the most prestigious award in college football and has been awarded annually since 1935 to the top player.

The current Heisman Trophy odds, per DraftKings.com: • Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) +700 • Dante Moore (Oregon) +850 • Carson Beck (Miami) +1200

• Gunner Stockton (Georgia) +1300

• Joey Aguilar (Tennessee) +1400 Steve Spurrier, a College Football Hall of Fame member who won the Heisman Trophy himself (1966) and coached a Heisman Trophy winner in Danny Wuerffel (1996) at Florida, said Stockton deserves all the recognition he's getting. "He should be up there, he deserves it, he's playing better than he played last year," Spurrier told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I was impressed with the young man in the Tennessee game. He rose to the occasion. He didn't hesitate, his passes were quick. Last year he'd wind up and get hit all the time, and now he gets it out." Stockton was 23-of-31 passing for 304 yards and two touchdown passes and rushed for 38 yards and another touchdown against Tennessee — which is 23-3 in its past 26 home games, with all three of those losses coming to Georgia. Spurrier, who holds a Heisman Trophy vote, said he would put Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar at the top of the list of SEC quarterbacks, followed by Stockton. Aguilar passed for 371 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions in the loss to the Bulldogs, but could have emerged the winner of the game had Tennessee made a 43-yard field-goal attempt at the end of regulation. Stockton has the opportunity to strengthen his resume against Alabama in a marquee showdown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sanford Stadium.