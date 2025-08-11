UGA set to rename parts of Sanford Stadium, plans for future construction

Gate 10 will now be known as the “Toby and Alisa Tate Family Gate,” while the plaza area outside of Gate 9 will be renamed the “Mark and Andrea Kauffman Plaza.”
The recognition of the Tate family honors UGA alumni Robert (Toby) and Alisa Tate, who have pledged $2.5 million to Bulldogs athletics.
Among the projects the Tates have donated to include the indoor athletic facility, the expansion of Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, and the new track and field complex that is currently under construction, according to the BOR agenda.
Mark Kauffman, who is also a UGA alumnus and retired former owner and president of Kauffman Tire, Inc., and his wife have donated to a number of Georgia initiatives, in addition to pledging over $5 million to Georgia Athletics.
Sanford Stadium last underwent renovations to the stadium in 2024, as it built a new press box while converting the former press box into luxury seating.
Further construction could be on the horizon for Georgia, as the Board of Regents is scheduled to vote on a $14.3 million project to improve the sewer line under Sanford Stadium. Per the agenda, there is no planned start date for the project, which also would see the repair and replacement of the culvert under Sanford Stadium. The culvert “allows water from Tanyard Creek to flow west to east into the Oconee River.”
The project would be funded by UGA Athletic Association funds.
Georgia opens the 2025 football season Aug. 30, when the Bulldogs host Marshall. Georgia will have seven home games this season, including a Nov. 15 contest against the preseason No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
