Georgia Bulldogs UGA set to rename parts of Sanford Stadium, plans for future construction 2 areas will be renamed to honor donors. Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com Georgia fans walk up the new section of the stadium near gate 9 before the season opener against UT-Martin at Sanford Stadium in Athens (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Sanford Stadium is no stranger to change of late. And the iconic Georgia football stadium is set to undergo a few more modifications. According to the Georgia Board of Regents agenda for Tuesday, Georgia is proposing to rename two areas outside Sanford Stadium.

Gate 10 will now be known as the “Toby and Alisa Tate Family Gate,” while the plaza area outside of Gate 9 will be renamed the “Mark and Andrea Kauffman Plaza.” The recognition of the Tate family honors UGA alumni Robert (Toby) and Alisa Tate, who have pledged $2.5 million to Bulldogs athletics. Among the projects the Tates have donated to include the indoor athletic facility, the expansion of Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, and the new track and field complex that is currently under construction, according to the BOR agenda. Mark Kauffman, who is also a UGA alumnus and retired former owner and president of Kauffman Tire, Inc., and his wife have donated to a number of Georgia initiatives, in addition to pledging over $5 million to Georgia Athletics.

Sanford Stadium last underwent renovations to the stadium in 2024, as it built a new press box while converting the former press box into luxury seating.