Georgia Tech Haynes King saves the day as Georgia Tech beats Colorado Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, left, runs for a short gain as Colorado defensive tackle Amari McNeill (88) pursues him in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. — Haynes King ran in a 45-yard touchdown with 1:07 on the clock to give Georgia Tech a 27-20 win at Colorado on Friday night at Folsom Field, another memorable performance in the growing legend of the Tech quarterback. King ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns and also threw for 143 yards.

His winning run came on second-and-6 at the Colorado 45. The senior squeezed through a hole on the right side and then burst into the open field, where he would not be caught. Tech (1-0) had 463 yards of offense, including 320 rushing yards. The Yellow Jackets had to overcome three turnovers in the first quarter. Read more about the Yellow Jackets Tech had a 20-13 lead going into the fourth quarter, but Colorado put together its best offensive drive of the night, a 75-yard series that lasted nearly seven minutes. On the 15th play of the drive, quarterback Kaidon Salter ran in a 7-yard touchdown, making the score 20-20 with 8:04 to go. But after the two teams traded a couple of punts, Tech, and King, got the ball back with 2:51 to go on its 39. The heroics came moments later.

Tech got off to a disastrous start Friday. On the second play of the game, King fumbled a handoff exchange to Haynes on his 35, and Colorado linebacker Martavius French recovered.

Four plays later, on third down at the Tech 8, Salter rolled right and threw a touchdown pass to running back DeKalon Taylor, making the score 7-0 less than three minutes into the game. Tech appeared to settle down from there and drove to midfield on its second drive, but a bad snap for new starting center Harrison Moore rattled around toward the line of scrimmage, where French fell on it again. Tech’s defense forced a three-and-out to halt momentum. The Jackets were putting together another nice drive on their third possession, moving into Colorado territory. But on first down at the CU 45, King was picked off by DJ McKinney. Tech’s defense held again to force a Colorado punt. Tech drove to the Colorado 8, but a holding call nullified the momentum on that drive, and the Jackets settled for a 32-yard field goal. King finally gave the Jackets the lead when he capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive with a 4-yard run on third down and saw King barrel over defenders at the goal line. The drive lasted nearly six minutes.