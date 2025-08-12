Georgia Tech guard on Lombardi Award watch list

Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) in action in a game against Georgia State on Aug. 31, 2024, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo by Georgia Tech Athletics/Danny Karnik)

The award, named for coach Vince Lombardi, goes to the outstanding college football lineman or linebacker who best epitomizes Lombardi’s values.

The award, named for coach Vince Lombardi, goes to the outstanding college football lineman or linebacker who best epitomizes Lombardi’s values.

Named in memory of coach Vince Lombardi, the Lombardi Award is presented to the outstanding college football lineman or linebacker who best epitomizes Lombardi’s values of leadership, courage, performance and discipline on and off the field.

Georgia Tech senior offensive guard Keylan Rutledge is one of 54 players on the watch list for the Lombardi Award.

The recognition is the latest for Rutledge who is also a member of the Outland Trophy watch list (nation’s top interior lineman), a first-team preseason All-ACC selection and a second-team preseason All-America.

Rutledge earned first-team all-America honors from Sports Info Solutions and first-team All-ACC recognition in 2024, his first season at Tech after transferring from Middle Tennessee. He started all 13 games at right guard in 2024.

Rutledge earned the All-America recognition on the strength of ranking in the top 10 offensive linemen nationally in SIS’s Total Points metric, including a top-five national ranking in run-blocking Total Points. In pass protection, he had only two “blown blocks” in nearly 400 regular-season attempts, according to SIS.

He also helped anchor a Tech offensive front that ranked third nationally in fewest sacks allowed (nine in 13 games) and paved the way for the Yellow Jackets to rank second in the ACC in rushing offense (187 yards per game).